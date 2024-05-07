The Dien Bien Phu Victory Seen from International Perspectives

07/05/2024

The glorious Dien Bien Phu Victory of the Vietnamese people over the French, which resonated across five continents, continues to hold significant value for global history, as recognized by reputable scholars and scientists worldwide.



Dien Bien Phu Victory inspires people in the five continents



Foreigners visit a photo exhibition, themed “From Dien Bien Phu in 1954 to Hanoi - Dien Bien Phu in the Air in 1972” in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Seventy years ago, under the leadership of the Central Party, the Vietnamese military launched the decisive strategic battle of Dien Bien Phu. The Dien Bien Phu Victory stands as a momentous event of immense significance and global stature, compelling the French to sign the Geneva Accords, bringing an end to the war and restoring peace in Indochina.

Marking the occasion, General Secretary of the Brazil-Vietnam Friendship Association, Pedro De Oliveira, emphasized that the Dien Bien Phu Victory had a profound impact on the global anti-colonial struggle. As a result, over 40 nations worldwide consecutively achieved independence in the late 1960s.



The exhibition "Echoes of Dien Bien" is on display in Hanoi to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory. Photo: VNA

He affirmed that the Dien Bien Phu Victory was a culmination of many factors, including the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, directly embodied by President Ho Chi Minh's exceptional strategic vision and acumen, and the campaign command of General Vo Nguyen Giap. President Ho Chi Minh conceived the resistance war against French colonialism as an armed struggle involving the entire oppressed people.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Labour Party (PT) of Mexico Alberto Anaya Guitiérrez commented that this momentous victory ushered in a new chapter for the international revolutionary movement, serving as a powerful inspiration and catalyst for the independence struggles of other nations worldwide. Meanwhile, French historian Alain Ruscio underscored that the lessons of this event remain of enduring historical value to this day. Ruscio is a former correspondent for the French newspaper L'Humanité in Vietnam and author of numerous works on French colonial rule in Indochina and the Indochina War, including “French War in Indochina”, “Vo Nguyen Giap - a Life”, and “Dien Bien Phu - Myth and Reality”.

Today, most of the French veterans who fought in Indochina, especially those who witnessed the fierce battle of Dien Bien Phu, have passed away. The few remaining veterans have expressed a desire to carry with them a piece of Dien Bien and their love for Vietnam into eternity. The painful memories of those days have now been replaced by a special love for this land.

President of the National Association of Former Prisoners of Indochina (ANAPI), General Philippe de Maleissye said that he brought soil for his friends, who always regard it as a testament to history.



The Triumph of Proletarian Solidarity

The Dien Bien Phu Victory is a beacon of triumph in the global anti-colonial struggle. Vietnam also received invaluable contributions from international friends, both in material and spiritual terms, including advisory support, training, and exchanging combat experiences which played a pivotal role in bolstering Vietnam’s resistance against French colonial rule.



Visiting the Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum. Photo: VNA

According to statistics, from May 1950 to June 1954, Vietnam received 21,517tons of aid, including weapons, ammunition, food, transportation vehicles, medical supplies, and uniforms, worth a total of 37 million rubles from the Soviet Union, China, and other democratic countries (Lao Dong Newspaper, April 13, 2004).

The Dien Bien Phu Victory is a symbol of the liberation movement for oppressed and colonial peoples worldwide, said Prof. Ezequiel Ramoneda, Coordinator of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CESEA) at the Institute of International Relations of the National University of La Plata of Argentina (UNLP).

Beyond the battlefield tactics and military prowess, the Dien Bien Phu Victory stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit and unwavering unity of the Vietnamese people. Assessing the victory's magnitude and profound significance, President Ho Chi Minh affirmed: "For the first time in history, a small, weak colonial nation has defeated a mighty colonial power. This is a resounding victory for the Vietnamese people, and it is also a victory for the forces of peace, democracy, and socialism in the world"./.

Teachers and students from Nam Thanh Kindergarten in Dien Bien Phu City visit A1 Hill. Photo: VNA

Story: VNP

Photos: VNA

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi

Designed by Trang Nhung