The Dien Bien Phu Victory - Echoes of a Historic Epic

07/05/2026

The Dien Bien Phu Victory remains a shining milestone in the 20th-century struggle against colonialism for national independence and freedom. As one of the most decisive strategic battles in Vietnam’s history, it brought together the full strength of the nation and the spirit of the era, becoming an enduring epic that continues to inspire future generations in the cause of national construction and defense.

In December 1953, the Party Central Committee and President Ho Chi Minh decided to open a decisive strategic front aimed at destroying the elite French expeditionary stronghold at Dien Bien Phu. Photo: VNA



The "Determined to Fight, Determined to Win" flag of the Vietnam People's Army flies atop the headquarters bunker of the French stronghold at Dien Bien Phu, May 7, 1954. Photo: VNA

President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap (left, rear), and members of the campaign command discuss combat strategies. Photo: VNA

French paratroopers seize Dien Bien Phu. Photo: VNA

General Vo Nguyen Giap and the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army study and finalise the operational plan for the campaign. Photo: VNA

Troops march through forests and crossed streams on their way to the battlefield. Photo: VNA

Convoys of bicycles transport food and supplies to support the campaign. Photo: VNA

The decision to withdraw artillery and shift from a "quick attack, quick victory" strategy to a "steady attack, steady advance" approach was difficult but highly strategic, reflecting the sound judgement of Commander-in-Chief Vo Nguyen Giap. Photo: VNA

General Vo Nguyen Giap surveys the battlefield before giving the order to launch the assault on the French stronghold. Photo: VNA

Heavy artillery units were moved safely into position, ready to unleash a barrage on French forces on March 13, 1954, marking the opening of the campaign to destroy the Dien Bien Phu stronghold complex. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese assault troops attack an enemy position on Hill C. Photo: VNA

The Independence Hill position after Vietnamese forces completely captured it on March 14, 1954. Assault troops raised the “Determined to Fight, Determined to Win” flag atop the enemy command bunker. Photo: VNA

Vietnamese troops cross Muong Thanh Bridge to seize the enemy’s final stronghold in the Muong Thanh field. Photo: VNA

General De Castries and the entire command staff of the Dien Bien Phu stronghold surrender. Photo: Trieu Dai/VNA

French prisoners of war are escorted to the rear lines at Dien Bien Phu. Photo: Trieu Dai/ VNA

President Ho Chi Minh presents the “Dien Bien Phu Soldier” badge to officers and soldiers for outstanding achievements during the Dien Bien Phu campaign. Photo: VNA

The Geneva Conference on restoring peace in Indochina was held in Geneva from May 8 to July 21, 1954, immediately following the French defeat at Dien Bien Phu. Photo: VNA