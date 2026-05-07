The Dien Bien Phu Victory - Echoes of a Historic Epic
The Dien Bien Phu Victory - Echoes of a Historic Epic
The Dien Bien Phu Victory remains a shining milestone in the 20th-century struggle against colonialism for national independence and freedom. As one of the most decisive strategic battles in Vietnam’s history, it brought together the full strength of the nation and the spirit of the era, becoming an enduring epic that continues to inspire future generations in the cause of national construction and defense.
In December 1953, the Party Central Committee and President Ho Chi Minh decided to open a decisive strategic front aimed at
destroying the elite French expeditionary stronghold at Dien Bien Phu. Photo:
VNA
The "Determined to Fight, Determined to Win" flag of the Vietnam People's Army flies atop the headquarters bunker
of the French stronghold at Dien Bien Phu, May 7, 1954. Photo: VNA
President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap (left, rear), and members of the campaign command discuss combat strategies. Photo: VNA
French paratroopers seize Dien Bien Phu. Photo: VNA
General Vo Nguyen Giap and the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army study and finalise the operational plan for the campaign.
Photo: VNA
Troops march through forests and crossed streams on their way to the battlefield. Photo: VNA
Convoys of bicycles transport food and supplies to support the campaign. Photo: VNA
The decision to withdraw artillery and shift
from a "quick attack, quick victory" strategy to a "steady
attack, steady advance" approach was difficult but highly strategic, reflecting
the sound judgement of Commander-in-Chief Vo Nguyen Giap. Photo: VNA
General Vo Nguyen Giap surveys the battlefield before giving the order to launch the assault on the French stronghold. Photo: VNA
Heavy artillery units were moved safely into position, ready to unleash a barrage on French forces on March 13,
1954, marking the opening of the campaign to destroy the Dien Bien Phu
stronghold complex. Photo: VNA
Vietnamese assault troops attack an enemy position on Hill C. Photo: VNA
The Independence Hill position after Vietnamese forces completely captured it on March 14, 1954. Assault troops raised the “Determined
to Fight, Determined to Win” flag atop the enemy command bunker. Photo: VNA
Vietnamese troops cross Muong Thanh Bridge to seize the enemy’s final stronghold in the Muong Thanh field. Photo: VNA
General De Castries and the entire command staff of the Dien Bien Phu stronghold surrender. Photo: Trieu Dai/VNA
French prisoners of war are escorted to the rear lines at Dien Bien Phu. Photo: Trieu Dai/ VNA
President Ho Chi Minh presents the “Dien Bien Phu Soldier” badge to officers and soldiers for outstanding
achievements during the Dien Bien Phu campaign. Photo: VNA
The Geneva Conference on restoring peace in Indochina was held in Geneva from May 8 to July 21, 1954, immediately following the French defeat at Dien Bien Phu. Photo: VNA