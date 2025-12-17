The Cau Ngu Festival in Hue City

17/12/2025

Held in Dinh Cu Hamlet, now Dinh Cu Residential Group, My Thuan Ward (Hue City), the Cau Ngu Festival, or Whale Worshipping Festival, is one of the quintessential folk festivals of Central Vietnamese fishermen. Held every three years on the 21st and 22nd day of the seventh lunar month, the festival is solemnly organized to pray for national peace, favorable weather, bountiful harvests, and a peaceful life for the villagers.

The festival is divided into two main parts: the ritual ceremony and the festive activities. The ceremonial part takes place in a solemn atmosphere with traditional rites of welcoming the village deity, offering incense, and praying for peace and the main worshiping ceremony. In their traditional attire - black robes, white trousers, and red scarves - boat owners and village elders reverently present incense, praying for calm seas, safe voyages, and bountiful catches. The echoing sound of drums and gongs accompanies the recitation of the ceremonial oration, expressing the fishermen’s deep faith in heaven, earth, and their ancestors.

More than just a spiritual event, the festival is also a time for descendants to honor their forefathers’ contributions in founding the village and building livelihoods, while reinforcing community bonds and cultural roots. After the solemn rituals come the joyful festivities with lion dances, Hue folk singing, traditional art performances, and the highlight event - the boat race on the vast Tam Giang Lagoon.

The racing boats, known locally as trai, are uniquely built from three long planks and rowed by 14 people, including a helmsman, a bowman, and six pairs of rowers. The race, consisting of some competitions, lasts from morning until afternoon. It begins with the giai cung (offering race), whose prize is a tray of betel and rice wine, and ends with the giai pha (victory race), where the winners are honored with rolls of silk symbolizing glory and good fortune. Between these are the giai tien (cash races) with cash prizes for the fastest crews. Beyond being a competition of strength and skill, the boat race embodies the fishermen’s prayers for good weather, abundant harvests, and prosperous lives. It reflects their indomitable spirit, courage to conquer the sea, and deep connection with nature. As the cheers fade with the golden hues of sunset, the festival closes on a hopeful note, ushering in a new fishing season.

For the people of Hue, the Cau Ngu Festival is a symbol of gratitude, faith, and enduring cultural vitality. Passed down through generations, it not only preserves age-old beliefs but also nurtures the rich folk traditions of Central Vietnam - a timeless cultural gem that enriches the identity of the ancient capital./.

By Nguyen Thang, Hoang Ha/VNP & Le Dinh Hoang Translated by Hong Hanh