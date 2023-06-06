The Belief of Dao mau in Lacquer Paintings

06/06/2023

A collection of 20 large-sized lacquer paintings on Dao mau (Vietnamese Mother Goddess Worship) titled "Van Du" by artist Tran Tuan Long has introduced to the public unique cultural aspects of the Hau dong (ritual spirit mediumship) in Vietnam from a visual art perspective.

A corner of the Van Du exhibition space.

Tran Tuan Long has dedicated 25 years to creating works on the theme of the paintings, people feel as if they are immersed in the Hau dong ritual. Through Long's ritual itself. The landscapes, portraits, rituals, and human emotions depicted in his paintings are both realistic and surreal, blurring the line between reality and imagination.

"Van Du" (lit. traveling through the clouds) is a melody in the Hau dong ritual that depicts the images of spirits, mandarins, goddesses, gods or sacred objects entering the body of the medium to ascend to heaven. The paintings in the "Van Du" collection illustrate some of the rituals and atmosphere of in the Hau dong ceremony, immersing viewers in the spiritual world within the sacred space of the temple.

Artwork: Afternoon at the West Lake temple.

Artwork: Temple of Vua Ba (Quang Yen)





The worship of mother goddesses encompasses all the artistic elements of a session of Hau dong ritual, including artful arrangements, performance art, dance, music, and costumes. Tran Tuan Long hopes to use the art of painting to preserve the cultural heritage of Hau dong in Vietnam.

Story: Bich Van/VNP Photos: Khanh Long Translated by Nguyen Tuoi