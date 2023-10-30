The Art of Fabric Collage

30/10/2023

Without using brushes or paint, artist Nguyen Thu Huyen has transformed pieces of fabric using various materials into works of art.

Artist Nguyen Thu Huyen has been creating fabric paintings for over 10 years. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Since she was young, Huyen has been collecting various materials like pebbles, seeds, and pomelo seeds to create small and charming paintings to give to her friends.

Nguyen Thu Huyen in a class with young students. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

After graduating from the Fashion Design Department at Hanoi Open University, she pursued a master's degree at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, allowing her to explore a wide range of fabric colors. This is when Huyen began experimenting to create her exquisite, intricate artworks. In 2006, she began crafting her pieces and sharing them on her personal blog. Over time, Huyen nurtured her passion, transforming it into more elaborate and refined pieces of art.



After being washed and dried, the fabric has a smooth surface for easy pattern cutting. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

To create a fabric collage, Huyen typically starts by sketching the design on paper when she has an idea. Then, she considers which type of fabric and materials to use to best convey the artistic essence. The chosen fabric undergoes washing, drying, and adhesive treatment to prevent fraying. Then, she meticulously assembles each detail and edges them with thread to complete a single artwork.

The themes in Huyen's fabric artworks often revolve around women, portraying various aspects of womanhood from different angles such as mother-child relationships, the resilience of ethnic women, and the beauty of Hanoi's women from the past. Each artwork explores a different facet of modern and ancient women. Nguyen Thu Huyen not only creates fabric artworks with various themes but also teaches young aspiring fabric artists and art enthusiasts at the House of Art center in Hanoi.

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP & Files Translated by Hong Hanh