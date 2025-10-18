The Architect of a Cultural Bridge between Japan and Vietnam

As Vietnam and Japan grow closer, culture has become a vital bridge linking the two nations. Yoshioka Norihiko, Director of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam, has played a key role in strengthening this bond through creative projects and artistic collaborations.

Yoshioka Norihiko, Director of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Reporter: Could you share your journey-from your first visit to Hanoi to your return as Director of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam?

Yoshioka Norihiko: I first came to Hanoi in October 2008, shortly after the center was established. My role at the time was to help lay the foundation for its activities, and in 2010 I was appointed the center’s first Deputy Director, a position I held until 2014. During that period, I also studied Vietnamese at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities. From 2016 to 2021, I worked in Bangkok, Thailand, before returning to Hanoi in April 2024 as the center’s Director.

Yoshioka Norihiko works with colleagues at the center. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Reporter: How did it feel to return to Hanoi after ten years?

Yoshioka Norihiko: Hanoi feels both familiar and new. The city has grown rapidly, dynamically and full of potential. What impresses me most is how much richer Vietnam’s cultural and artistic life has become. It now ranges from traditional to contemporary, from official institutions to independent creative communities.

Yoshioka Norihiko also teaches at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam. Photo: FILES

Ông Yoshioka Norihiko phát biểu trong buổi triển lãm “Khủng long kỷ nguyên nhựa”. Ảnh: Tư liệu

Reporter: In your new role, what strategies have you outlined for the center’s activities?

Yoshioka Norihiko: First, we are focusing on building networks that connect both the public and private sectors to foster sustainable cooperation. Second, we aim to showcase the diversity of Japanese culture in ways that resonate with different audiences, while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Yoshioka Norihiko attends an art exhibition at the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Beyond cultural activities, Yoshioka Norihiko emphasizes Japanese studies and education for students. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Yoshioka Norihiko with students at a science exhibition at the center. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Yoshioka Norihiko: Technology has made the biggest difference. With high-speed internet and smartphones, young Vietnamese can access Japanese culture more easily and in more personalized ways. From film, music, and food to design and art, they actively seek out the content that resonates with their own tastes.

Yoshioka Norihiko, Director of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Yoshioka Norihiko: One unforgettable moment was the 2013 exhibition “Yayoi Kusama: Obsessions,” which marked the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan. We transformed the entire Center into a Kusama art space, and it attracted more than 50,000 visitors. Another highlight was a performance by Japanese mime artist Naoki Iimuro with Vietnamese actor Nguyen Huong Tung, which left a lasting impression on Japanese audiences.

A Traditional Japanese puppet performance at Cong Nhan Theatre. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Reporter: What new initiatives does the center have to promote cultural cooperation and bring artists from the two countries together?

Yoshioka Norihiko: Recently, we supported the Osaka-based Japanese performance group, Contact Gonzo in collaborating with Vietnamese artists for the play “The Storm”. This November, photographer Tawada Yuki and ceramic artist Fukumoto Fuku will participate in “Photo Hanoi”, working with Vietnamese students and artists to create new works. Looking ahead, I hope to see collaborations expand into larger-scale performing arts projects, where the cultures of both countries can truly blend and flourish together.

Reporter: Thank you very much!

Yoshioka Norihiko poses for a photo with the Japanese rock band, Bati Holic. Photo: FILES

Story: Ngan Ha Photos: Khanh Long/VNP & FILES Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



