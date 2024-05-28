The Anam Mui Ne Resort - A Tropical Paradise

Tucked away amidst lush coconut groves, the Anam Mui Ne Resort captivates guests with its impressive architectural style. It not only showcases the enchanting, romantic, and nostalgic beauty reminiscent of ancient Indochina but also offers modern amenities, professionalism, and luxury, satisfying travelers.

The Anam Mui Ne Resort located on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Ham Tien Ward, Phan Thiet City. Photo: The Anam Mui Ne’s Files

The Anam Mui Ne Resort located on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Ham Tien Ward, Phan Thiet City is the second resort of the Anam Group. Designed in the style of classical French architecture found in Hanoi, the Anam Mui Ne highlights the art of Indochinese architecture and the classical Vietnamese aesthetic.

The resort boasts an elegant and romantic ambiance with 127 rooms of six categories in a spacious U-shaped building that offers unobstructed views of the sea, gardens, swimming pool, and the charming town of Mui Ne. It is constructed using natural stone materials sourced from Thanh Hoa and Nghe An Provinces, with roofs made of local tiles. It's adorned with mosaic tiles, large-scale Champa pottery, and ornamental statues. The interior furnishings are delicately crafted from teak wood.

At the Anam Mui Ne, guests can indulge in traditional family-style cooking or simple street food delights, making the dining experience here both enticing and occasionally surprising. With an abundant and fresh supply of seafood sourced from the waters of Mui Ne, coupled with the culinary expertise of professional chefs, guests are inspired to explore and create a variety of dishes with different flavors and preparation methods. The restaurants at the resort offer guests intriguing culinary experiences.

For instance, at Lang Viet Restaurant & Bar, visitors can explore the flavors of authentic Vietnamese dishes from the North to the South. At the Sai Gon Bar, guests can indulge in a delightful afternoon tea. Additionally guests can enjoy a cozy private meal in their room, and experience cooking secrets with top chefs of the Anam Mui Ne in cooking classes organized by the resort.





Accommodation space at the resort. .

The Anam Spa at the resort offers a tranquil space and ancient Asian traditional healing methods combined with comprehensive wellness treatments to rejuvenate the body and refresh the mind and spirit. At the spa, guests can explore specialized body care therapies such as facial treatments and spa using local natural ingredients, all provided by an experienced and professional staff. The spa features five treatment rooms, a beauty salon, a relaxation area, two wet steam rooms, a dry sauna, and an indoor jacuzzi.



Visiting the resort is like stepping into a cool paradise to relax and recharge after long, tiring days at work.

The Anam Mui Ne is a luxurious and high-class resort, ready to meet the highest demands of both domestic and international travelers.



At the Anam Mui Ne, guests can enjoy Vietnamese cuisine at the Lang Viet Restaurant & Bar.

Story: Thong Hai Photos: Le Minh/VNP & Files Translated by Nguyen Tuoi