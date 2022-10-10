The 18th Hoi An-Japan Cultural Exchange

10/10/2022

The event had unique stories about the friendship between Hoi An and Nagasaki that was established over 400 years ago. This friendship has built a foundation for the strong relationship between the two countries.

The annual event consists of exciting cultural activities with diverse colors that draw a lot of attention from both locals and visitors. This year, the event took place from August 26-28 with unique cultural exchange activities between the two countries. These included street art performances, boat racing, markets, a fashion show, calligraphy, cuisine and most importantly reintroducing the wedding of prince Ngoc Hoa and Japanese merchant Araki Sorato.

A romantic Hoi An in the autumn.

Launching the Japanese culture house in Hoi An.

The festival attracts a lot of visitors.

Exciting Japanese folk dances on Hoi An’s streets.

Young people from Vietnam and Japan dance at the festival.

Young people from the two countries at the festival.



A fashion show at the festival.

Japanese visitors at the festival.

A Japanese singer performs at the festival.

Visitors are fascinated by cultural activities in Hoi An.



Kimono performances in Hoi An.

The unique cultural event gave locals and visitors lots of good information about the history of the friendship of Hoi An and Nagasaki. The friendship between Vietnam and Japan was lively reflected through the great performances of the people of Hoi An and their friends from Japan. The event not only left a wonderful impression but also attracted the enthusiastic participation of visitors, including many foreign tourists.