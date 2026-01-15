Tet Preparations in Ha Son’s Dao Community

As Ha Son village enters Tet nam cung - one of the three most important festive events of the Dao Quan Chet, the preparations themselves become a vivid expression of cultural continuity. Amid the steady pace of modern change, the Dao Quan Chet continue to safeguard their traditions, ensuring that ancestral heritage remains an enduring part of community life in Thanh Hoa’s northern mountains.

Pounding banh day, a traditional ritual in preparation for Tet.

The first batch of banh day is reserved exclusively for ancestral offerings.

The Dao Quan Chet is a small subgroup of Vietnam’s Dao ethnic community, with a long history of settlement in the country’s northern mountainous regions. Over generations, they have maintained a distinct cultural identity shaped by rugged upland landscapes, agricultural rhythms, and a strong sense of clan ties and ancestral reverence.

In Ha Son village, located in Ngoc Lac commune of Thanh Hoa province, the largest Dao Quan Chet community in the province is preparing to welcome its traditional Tet. The village is home to 263 households, with a population of 1,086 people, most of whom rely on farming and forest-based livelihoods. As the harvest season comes to an end, the pace of daily labor gradually slows, giving way to the festive mood surrounding the most important celebration of the year.

Dao women prepare the ceremonial feast for Tet.

In the days leading up to Tet, households across Ha Son are busy cleaning their homes, repairing wooden structures, and tidying courtyards. Special attention is devoted to the ancestral altar, which holds a central place in every Dao Quan Chet home. Families carefully arrange ritual objects, incense burners, and ceremonial paper, reflecting deep respect for their forebears and long-standing spiritual traditions. Offerings of rice, poultry, and homemade foods are prepared as expressions of gratitude for a successful harvest and as prayers for health, harmony, and prosperity in the year ahead.

The Tet nam cung ritual is conducted by three shamans fluent in the ancient Dao language. Photo: VNA

Traditional Tet for the Dao Quan Chet is not only a time of spiritual observance but also an occasion for communal reunion. Relatives return home, elders share stories of the village’s past, and younger generations learn rituals and customs passed down over centuries. Through songs, traditional greetings, and shared meals, bonds within families and across the community are renewed.

