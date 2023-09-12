Tanyoli - A Unique Destination in Ninh Thuan Province

12/09/2023

Covering 10ha in Son Hai village, Thuan Nam district, Tanyoli (Tango your life) - a replica of a village in Mongolia has become a unique destination for visitors who seek the experience of staying in traditional Mongolian tents, having adventure games on sun-soaked sand dunes, swimming in the clear blue sea, and enjoying the local specialties of Ninh Thuan province.

A corner of the Tanyoli tourist area, spanning 10 hectares, situated in Son Hai village, Thuan Nam district, Ninh Thuan province. In the distance lies the South Cuong sand dunes and the beach. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The tourist area is situated in a region characterized by a semi-desert like landscape with abundant sunshine and wind, alongside rolling white sand dunes, pristine rocky mountain ranges, and a beautiful coastline. With such advantages, the Tanyoli tourist area has been developed into a distinct destination, catering to those who enjoy exploration, nature, adventure, and cultural experiences.

At Tanyoli, visitors have the opportunity to traverse the white sand desert on a powerful off-road vehicle. Driving on the undulating sand paths in a spectacular manner will provide an indescribably exhilarating experience. They can also use off-road vehicles to go from the Tanyoli tourist area across the Mui Dinh desert to reach the surrounding beaches in the region.

Beyond the sand desert lies the Son Hai coastline, adorned with long stretches of white sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters, exuding a unique beauty. Here, visitors can enjoy numerous experiences that are highly favored, such as kayaking, diving, and catching sea urchins. Additionally, they can engage in various adventure activities like mountain climbing, horseback riding, archery, participating in off-road sand dune races, grass skiing, and swinging - all of which are immensely thrilling.



Besides the sand dunes, there is verdant grassland with a few small houses nestled under the shade of coconut trees and flocks of sheep grazing on the vast fields. All of these elements combine to offer travelers a sense of tranquility and lightness, creating an irresistible canvas for photography enthusiasts who cherish capturing these moments. Visitors also have the opportunity to savor the renowned local specialties of this sunny and windy region, such as grilled lamb ribs, lamb cooked with grapes, grilled goat meat, and various fresh seafood. They will be treated to cultural performances including dancing and singing by Cham young men and women in graceful traditional brocade costumes.

The tourist area features 15 tents of various sizes, arranged to form a village like one in Mongolia. In the evening, visitors can sleep in triangular tents under ancient trees or in large circular tents reminiscent of traditional Mongolian tents, evoking the whispers of wanderers in the desert wind. This truly offers an intriguing experience for those who are fond of exploration and adventure.

Story: Son Nghia Photos: Cong Dat/VNP & Tanyoli’s Files Translated by Nguyen Tuoi