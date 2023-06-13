Tan Thuan Wind Power

Equipped with enormous turbines, the plant contributes approximately 225 million kWh/year to the national power system and serves as an ideal tourist destination for those visiting the southernmost point of Vietnam.

At the Tan Thuan wind power field. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Construction of the Tan Thuan Wind Power Plant began in 2019 with many complex tasks carried out on various terrains. Owned by the Ca Mau Renewable Energy Investment Joint Stock Company (CMC), the plant consists of 18 wind turbines with a capacity of 75MW. Notably, all 18 wind turbines are located offshore, with the farthest one situated 5.3 km from the shore.

The 22 kV mixed transmission line, comprised of five underwater cable circuits, connects the 18 wind turbines to the transformer station. The 110 kV transformer station is placed at the mouth of a river with high erosion due to the impact of the flow. The 6.2km 110kV transmission line crossing through an area with many rivers and streams, requires meticulous planning, precise construction, and close collaboration among the contractors.

The power plant began operating officially in 2022, contributing approximately 225 million kWh/year to the national power system. This has helped to ensure energy security, promote local economic development, create employment opportunities for workers and provide a stable source of revenue for Ca Mau province, amounting to around 45 billion dong (two million US dollars) per year.

Ca Mau has over 250km of coastline that is severely affected by erosion. The development of renewable energy in the coastal area has opened up opportunities to help Ca Mau retain its land. With a plan to invest in a sustainable green future, the Tan Thuan Wind Power Plant has demonstrated the capacity and experience of CMC in the field of renewable energy with wind power projects. This has contributed to the development and diversification of the national power supply./.

The system of transaction lines connecting from turbines to the transformer station of Tan Thuan wind power plant. Photo: Le Minh/VNP

Story: Thong Hai/VNP Photos: Hoang Ha, Le Minh & Thong Hai Translated by Nguyen Tuoi