Sunrise at Ngu My Thanh Fishing Village

26/10/2023

In the early mornings, the fishing village of Ngu My Thanh comes to life with the distinctive sounds and images of a myriad of boats on the vast, poetic, and majestic waters of Tam Giang, creating a scene of beauty and wonder.

Sunrise over Tam Giang lagoon. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Ngu My Thanh is a renowned fishing village near Tam Giang lagoon in Thua Thien Hue province, Vietnam. This fishing village is located in Quang Loi commune, Quang Đien district, approximately 20km northeast of the city center of Hue.



Each evening, the villagers board their boats to head out to the Tam Giang lagoon for fishing. They fish throughout the night and return to the shore in the early morning to sell their catch. Perhaps it's because of this routine that the liveliest and most bustling time in Ngu My Thanh is during the early morning hours, from 4a.m-7a.m. At this time, boats from the lagoon arrive, and on the shore, buyers and sellers alike are busy. The buying and selling scene unfolds on the lagoon, on the docks, and along the village streets.The atmosphere during these trades is marked by camaraderie and conviviality. As a result, not only do traders come to buy, but local residents and tourists are also drawn to the cheerful and harmonious atmosphere.

A tranquil scene of Ngu My Thanh fishing village unfolds in the morning light. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Originally known as My Thanh village, it was established in the early 19th century which was home to families residing along the shores. Later, some fishermen from the Phu Vang and Phu Loc regions, located several dozen kilometers away, ventured by boat to this area for their livelihoods. They discovered the rich abundance of shrimp and fish in these waters, making it a favorable place to settle and make a living. Over time, they gradually integrated with the local shore-based population, forming a thriving community of fishing boats known as My Thanh fishing village.



Simple trading scenes take place along the banks of the Tam Giang lagoon. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The majority of My Thanh villagers make their living through river-based work, fishing in the waters of Tam Giang. Their daily activities, including meals, take place on their boats.

In 1990, with the aim of stabilizing the lives of the boat people and protecting them from the unpredictable and dangerous river conditions, the local authorities of Quang Loi commune initiated efforts to relocate the residents to the shore and officially named the village Ngu My Thanh.

Fish and prawns caught from the sea will be displayed for sale along the village road during the day. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

As a village with a long-standing tradition of net fishing on the Tam Giang lagoon, the way of life and culture of Ngu My Thanh villagers have been closely tied to the largest lagoon region in Southeast Asia for generations.

The Tam Giang lagoon is known for its brackish waters, which yield delicious seafood, including shrimp, crabs, fish, and other species. Although the catch may not be as abundant as in the sea, the high quality and freshness of the seafood mean that it is all sold primarily to traders who take it to distant markets, restaurants, or local residents within the region.

The famous fresh seafood of the Tam Giang Lagoon area, including various types of fish and prawns. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The vast and picturesque landscape of the lagoon, combined with the simple and river-based way of life of the villagers in Ngu My Thanh, has attracted many visitors from near and far to come and explore the life and culture of one of the oldest fishing villages, bearing the distinctive mark of the renowned Tam Giang lagoon region in Hue./.

Paintings depicting the scenery of the Tam Giang lagoon on the walls in Ngu My Thanh fishing village. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

By Thanh Hoa/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi