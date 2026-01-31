Students in Nghe An Celebrate an Early Tet

31/01/2026

At this time of year, many schools across Nghe An Province, from preschool to high school, are bustling with activities that allow students to experience the traditional Lunar New Year, or Tet, of the Year of the Horse. Campuses are adorned with red decorations, spring flowers, and festive displays, creating a lively atmosphere that signals the approach of Vietnam’s most important holiday.

Beyond classroom lessons, students take part in hands-on activities such as wrapping banh chung, learning traditional folk games, practicing calligraphy, and performing music and dances associated with Tet celebrations. Teachers and school administrators say these experiential programs bring cultural education to life, helping students better understand customs that have been passed down through generations.

More than routine spring festivities, the early Tet celebrations emphasize values at the heart of Vietnamese culture, including gratitude, sharing, and community spirit. Many schools incorporate charity activities into their programs, encouraging students to prepare gifts or donations for disadvantaged classmates and local families, reinforcing lessons of empathy and social responsibility.

The spring festival brings not only joy, but also conveys meaningful messages of compassion, sharing, and confidence in a happy and successful new year in teaching and learning. Photo: VNA

For students growing up in a rapidly modernizing society, these activities provide a meaningful opportunity to reconnect with their cultural roots. Parents have also welcomed the initiatives, noting that they help children appreciate the significance of Tet beyond holiday breaks and gift-giving.

As the Lunar New Year approaches, the joyful scenes unfolding in Nghe An’s schools reflect not only festive anticipation, but also broader efforts to preserve cultural identity while nurturing well-rounded, socially aware younger generations.

Story : VNP Photos: VNA