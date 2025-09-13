Standing with nation, Vietnam News Agency enters new era

13/09/2025

With the spirit of "the VNA advancing with the country into the new era," all VNA officials and employees will remain united and determined to innovate, improve operational effectiveness, and excellently fulfill information duties, proudly playing the role of soldiers on the information front, and together writing the next glorious chapters of the heroic news agency in the modern era.



On the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam News Agency (September 15, 1945 – 2025), its General Director Vu Viet Trang highlighted the agency’s significant contributions to national construction and defence, while outlining major orientations to adapt to technological changes and media trends, reaffirming its position as the nation’s key news agency and media organisation in the new era.



VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang gives an interview. Photo: Van Diep/VNA

80 years of accompanying the nation

* Reporter: Over the past 80 years of accompanying the nation, how has the Vietnam News Agency contributed to the revolutionary cause and to national construction and defence?

* General Director Vu Viet Trang: On September 15, 1945, from the Bach Mai radio station in Hanoi, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) – then called Viet Nam Thong tan xa (VNTTX) – broadcast the full text of President Ho Chi Minh’s Declaration of Independence and the list of the Provisional Government members in Vietnamese, English, and French, announcing the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. That historic transmission has marked a milestone in the formation and development of the VNA. Since then, September 15 has been celebrated as the VNA’s traditional day.

On September 15, 1945, from the Bach Mai radio station in Hanoi, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) – then called Viet Nam Thong tan xa (VNTTX) – broadcast the full text of President Ho Chi Minh’s Declaration of Independence and the list of the Provisional Government members in Vietnamese, English, and French, announcing the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. That historic transmission has marked a milestone in the formation and development of the VNA. Since then, September 15 has been celebrated as the VNA’s traditional day. Photo: VNA

During the resistance wars against French colonialists and American imperialists (1945–1975), as well as in the battles to defend the southwestern and northern borders and in international missions in Laos and Cambodia, the staff, reporters, and technicians of the VNA were not only journalists but also true soldiers. Inspired by President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching to the agency - “The faster the news, the sooner the resistance will triumph” - they were present on every battlefield, both fighting and recording historic news and images to provide timely information to the Party Central Committee, the Government, and the press. Throughout his life, President Ho Chi Minh regularly spent time reading, commenting on, and directly approving news and articles from VNA. Photo: VNA

News reports and photographs from the Dien Bien Phu Victory and the Geneva Conference in 1954, the 1968 Spring Mau Than General Offensive and Uprising, and the historic 1975 Ho Chi Minh Campaign have left a lasting mark, reflecting the courage and dedication of VNA soldier-reporters. On April 30, 1975, VNTTX had the honour and pride to publish the historic news and images of the great victory of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, which marked the liberation of the South and the victory of the national resistance against the US, ushering in a new era of independence, freedom, reunification, and socialism building across the nation.

Contributing to those victories, nearly 260 VNA journalists and technicians laid down their lives as true soldiers. Journalist Tran Kim Xuyen, the first to be in charge of the VNA, fell in the line of duty in Ngoc Son commune, Chuong My district, Ha Tay province (now Chuong My ward, Hanoi) in 1947, becoming the first martyr of Vietnam’s revolutionary press.

The Thong Tan xa Giai phong (TTXGP), as the southern arm of the VNA, played an indispensable role in the agency’s heroic history. During its 15 years of operation (1960–1975), TTXGP, along with VNTTX, stood side by side with soldiers, and the people in every battle, providing news and photographs that captured both the fierceness of the war as well as the patriotic spirit of the liberation army soldiers and the people in the South.

After the country’s reunification, VNTTX and TTXGP were merged under the name VNTTX (later renamed Vietnam News Agency-VNA). Since then, the VNA entered a new phase of construction and development as the national news agency, with a network of permanent correspondents across provinces and cities nationwide and many bureaus abroad. Its organisational structure has been enhanced with the increasing number of staff, reporters, editors, and employees; and technical facilities have been gradually modernised.

During the period of national construction and defence, and the “Doi moi” (renewal) process, the VNA continued to grow strongly in all aspects, fulfilling its role as the strategic and reliable information agency of the Party and State; serving as an official source for domestic and international media; and countering false narratives. In doing so, it contributed to historic and glorious achievements, laying the foundation for the country’s ongoing renewal and development.

From initially providing news and photographs to media outlets, the VNA began delivering information directly to the public through a series of publications that made a significant impact on the press landscape at that time. In 1982, “The Thao & Van Hoa” (Sports and Culture) newspaper was launched, followed by “Tuan Tin tuc” (Weekly News) and “Tuan Tin Khoa học ky thuat & Kinh te the gioi” (Weekly news of science, technology and international economy) in 1983. In the early 1990s, Viet Nam News, Le Courrier du Vietnam, and Vietnam Law and Legal Forum were published, alongside “Tin tuc buoi chieu” (Afternoon News) newspaper and “Mien nui va Dan toc" (Mountainous Region and Ethnic Minority) photo bullentin.

On August 19, 1998, the VNA launched its website http://www.vnanet.net, becoming one of the first press agencies in Vietnam to operate online and marking the end of 53 years of broadcasting news in foreign languages through shortwave since its first foreign news report - the Declaration of Independence.

Entering the 21st century, the VNA has evolved into a multimedia news organisation, covering print, online, television, press photo, podcasts, and infographics, presenting across all platforms. Today, the agency’s network of correspondents not only spans all provinces and cities nationwide but also covers 30 key strategic locations worldwide, bringing Vietnam’s voice to the world while bringing the world closer to Vietnam.

At the forefront of the news, VNA journalists brave the risks of natural disasters, storms, epidemics, active conflict zones, remote islands, and border areas, delivering up-to-the-minute reports and vivid images. Their dedication, close connection with the people and localities, pioneering use of technology in news production, and steadfast commitment to core journalistic values have enabled the VNA to produce high-quality journalism, earning top honours in both national and international press awards.



Organisational restructuring and digital transformation are two powerful waves reshaping the current of modern journalism. On this path, the VNA has chosen not to remain on the sidelines but to face challenges, adapt, and drive innovation. The early stage of implementing Resolution 18 inevitably posed psychological difficulties, while mergers, restructuring, and streamlining units proved to be a demanding “major surgery” - challenging but essential.



With determination and a spirit of solidarity, and by working closely with its staff and employees, the VNA’s leadership transformed challenges into driving forces, implementing practical solutions through restructuring and merging units into new ones such as “Tin Tuc & Dan Toc” newspaper, “Viet Nam News and Law” newspaper, and “Digital Content and Communications Centre.” These units quickly organised their internal structures effectively, ensuring the uninterrupted fulfillment of political tasks.



Over 80 years of accompanying the nation, the VNA has been honoured by the Party, the State, and the people three times with the title “Hero” – Hero of Labour in the Doi Moi period (2001) and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces (awarded to the VNA in 2005 and to TTXGP in 2020). It has also been granted the Gold Star Order, the Ho Chi Minh Order three times, and the first-class Independence Order twice.

On the occasion of its 80th founding anniversary, the Party and State decided to award the with the Ho Chi Minh Order for the third time. This noble distinction recognises the agency’s contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, while also serving as a reminder for every reporter, editor, and staff member to continue striving to fulfill their political mission, effectively serving the Party’s revolutionary cause and the people’s demand for accurate and timely information.

VNA pioneers in digital transformation, optimises information production

* Reporter: How will the Vietnam News Agency adapt to the changes in technology and current media trends to continue asserting its position in the new context?

* General Director Vu Viet Trang: Building on the results achieved in recent years, in this new phase, the leadership of the VNA has determined to direct the effective implementation of work programmes, successfully complete political tasks, affirm and enhance the agency’s role and position in the system of Vietnam's revolutionary press in the new era.

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Quang Vinh/VNA

Following the direction of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the agency’s 27th Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term, the VNA will continue striving to uphold the glorious traditions of the national news agency, maintain solidarity, promote democracy, innovate thinking, and stay creative in the implementation of programmes and actions, worthy of the trust placed by the Party and the people, as well as its proud legacy.



In addition, the VNA will continue to pioneer, set an example, and take the lead in the ideological front, protecting the Party, safeguarding the political system, serving the interests of the country and the people; contributing to the realisation of two strategic tasks: building and protecting the Fatherland; and pioneering in the application of science, technology, innovation, digital transformation, and international integration, in line with the revolutionary cause of the Party and the people.

General Secretary and President To Lam and General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping witnessed the signing ceremony of a professional cooperation agreement between Vietnam News Agency and Xinhua News Agency (right) and an investment cooperation agreement between the two countries (Beijing, August 19, 2024). Photo: Tri Dung/VNA



The VNA has identified the goal of continuing to develop into a highly reputable national news agency in the region and globally, and to be a source of reliable, accurate, and diverse mainstream news for the media system and the public, both domestically and internationally; achieving high effectiveness in internal and external communication, and serving the leadership of the Party and the management of the State. It will also focus on building a modern technological foundation and a growing contingent of increasingly professional reporters and editors, while ensuring a stable revenue stream.



The VNA has implemented a data centre, a server system, a high-speed internal network, a data transmission network, and a satellite network, capable of producing and distributing information 24/7 both domestically and internationally. At the same time, the agency has upgraded its infrastructure, doubling processing and storage capacity, as well as increasing internet bandwidth. The dedicated data transmission network and Content Distribution Network (CDN) have been optimised, and cloud computing along with multi-layered security technologies have been deployed, creating flexible, stable, and highly available infrastructure.

In particular, the VNA will strengthen and bring about a strong transformation in fulfilling the strategic information tasks of the national news agency. It will strive to be able to produce and provide high-quality journalistic products that comprehensively cover all aspects of political, economic, cultural, social, scientific, and technological life; to be a "bank" of information to serve the leadership and direction of the Party, the State, research agencies, and the media system at home and abroad; and to deliver press products with a broad outreach.

VNA overcomes challenges and gets adapted in all circumstances

* Reporter: In the new context, what challenges does the VNA face, and what solutions are in place to overcome them?

*General Director Vu Viet Trang: In the process of achieving its core goals, the VNA also faces a host of challenges. The biggest challenge lies with resources. Our self-managed budget has significantly decreased in recent times, while there is still a need to allocate funding from the limited public investment for the development of technical and technological infrastructure. Moreover, recruiting young personnel to meet the demands of modern journalism has been constrained by the tight budget.

In addition, the VNA, like many domestic and international news agencies, faces challenges caused by misinformation, fake news, and AI-generated information. Due to the rapid development of digital technology and AI, fake news and false information have become increasingly difficult to control, creating a confusing mix of truth and falsehood, which disrupts the information landscape for the public.



Despite these difficulties, VNA journalists remain undeterred. In reality, the VNA staff have consistently demonstrated unity, responsibility, creativity, and adaptability in all circumstances.

Regarding human resources, hundreds of VNA reporters, editors, and public employees have participated in advanced professional training courses both at home and abroad, as well as classes to improve political theory knowledge. The sharing of modern journalism skills is regularly and continuously conducted within the agency. As a result, the VNA consistently produces many high-quality journalistic works and timely disseminates official, mainstream information across multiple platforms, earning the trust of Party and State leaders, ministries, agencies, localities, and especially a large audience.



International cooperation activities have also been strengthened in a practical and effective manner, helping the VNA access diverse sources of information and expand its external communication across various platforms. All of its units are striving to successfully complete the key tasks of the current period and the coming years to effectively serve the revolutionary cause of the Party and the interests of the nation and the people.

Visitors to the Vietnam News Agency's (VNA) exhibition booth at the "80 Years of National Achievements" exhibition can experience a virtual traditional room, a 360-degree photo booth, and participate in fun and meaningful mini-games, including a historical knowledge quiz. Photo: Thanh Tung/VNA

In response to the demands of scientific and technological development, the VNA leadership has directed its information units to explore and experiment with the application of modern technologies to enhance audience engagement. Various units have developed technology-based products and data journalism, with some incorporating augmented reality (AR) and interactive 3D technology. These 3D journalistic products, featuring direct interaction on desktop screens or touch/swipe functionality on smartphones, have provided exciting experiences for audiences, especially the younger generation.

The VNA is enriching its data sources, upgrading data processing tools, and moving towards building a shared data ecosystem. Data will serve as the foundation for the digital transformation process to deliver practical results and generate high-quality, compelling products. Today’s audience not only seeks information but also expects interactive experiences provided by modern journalism, which is both a current and future requirement for the VNA.



Carrying forward the proud legacy of a press agency honoured three times as a Hero

* Reporter: The VNA’s 80th traditional day marks an important milestone, especially as the country stands at the threshold of a new era – the era of the nation’s rise. Do you have any message on this occasion?

*General Director Vu Viet Trang: On the occasion of the 80th traditional day of the Vietnam News Agency (September 15, 1945 – 2025), on behalf of the Party Committee and leadership of the agency, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the generations of VNA leaders, war invalids, families of martyrs, and the generations of VNA officials, reporters, editors, technicians, and staff who have devoted their entire lives, sacrificed their youth, and contributed greatly to building the VNA into the strong and growing agency it is today.



With sincere appreciation and respect, I highly value the efforts, dedication, professional commitment, and strong sense of responsibility shown by VNA journalists. Every contribution is deeply meaningful, helping to create high-quality and impactful journalistic products that enable the agency to fulfill its political mission and serve both the revolutionary cause of the Party and the public's demand for accurate and timely information.

General Secretary To Lam, former General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, and Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, along with other delegates, visit the Vietnam News Agency's exhibition area at the ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 2025). Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA

Today's generation of VNA journalists takes great pride in the heroic legacy of our predecessors and continues to make our mark in the ongoing struggle to defend national independence and sovereignty, safeguard the Party's ideological foundation, and contribute to the nation’s construction and development. With a tradition of resilience, a spirit of continuous innovation, and an aspiration to reach new heights, the VNA will continue striving to affirm its role as a leading news agency, a national media institution, and a strategic information centre for the Party and the State.



With the spirit of "the VNA advancing with the country into the new era," I firmly believe that all VNA officials and employees will remain united and determined to innovate, improve operational effectiveness, and excellently fulfill our information duties, proudly playing the role of soldiers on the information front, and together writing the next glorious chapters of the heroic news agency in the modern era.

* Reporter: Thank you very much!./.