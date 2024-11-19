Stand-Up Paddle Boarding in Da Nang

19/11/2024

Every summer, Man Thai Beach in da Nang becomes a hub for both locals and tourists, eager to experience the thrill of stand-up paddle boarding (SUP). Though SUP is a relatively new sport in Vietnam, it has quickly gained popularity among young people thanks to its accessibility and undeniable allure.

Most SUP enthusiasts are young locals and international tourists. For many, the sport offers a fresh and exciting experience that's both enjoyable and relatively safe. With just a board and a few basic skills often taught right on-site, participants can effortlessly paddle across the water, immersing themselves in the gentle waves while taking in the stunning beauty of the sunrise over the vast ocean.

Man Thai Beach is bustling on cool summer mornings.



Nestled at the base of Son Tra Mountain, Man Thai Beach enjoys the protection from the mountain’s outstretched arm, creating calm waters and a crystal-clear, inviting sea. From March to August, the weather is perfect for SUP, with no storms or high winds to disrupt the serene atmosphere. The best time to hit the water is between 5am and 7am, when the sea is at its calmest, the breeze is gentle, and the rising sun paints the horizon in breathtaking hues of pink.



The appeal of SUP paddleboarding for young people.

For around 200,000 to 250,000 dong (8 - 10 US dollars), visitors can rent a brightly colored SUP board and a life jacket, allowing them to fully enjoy the thrill of paddle boarding along the coast.

Having fun on the waves.

Many young people find the experience at Man Thai Beach particularly captivating, as it allows them to connect with nature while riding the gentle waves. Some paddlers venture 1 to 2km offshore, getting close to fishing boats anchored after a night at sea, offering a glimpse into the lives of local fishermen. Others enjoy the unique perspective of the city from the water, all while witnessing the breathtaking sunrise over the vast expanse of sea and sky.

The rise of SUP has also spurred a boom in related services, including SUP rentals, lessons, and a range of local breakfast spots offering delicious, affordable meals for visitors. This growing ecosystem not only enhances the experience for paddlers but also contributes to the local economy, making Man Thai Beach a vibrant morning destination.



SUP paddleboarding is adding an exciting new highlight to the summer beach tourism season in Da Nang.



According to the Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang Beach Management Board, SUP activities at Man Thai Beach have experienced rapid growth in popularity. On weekends and holidays, up to 1,000 people and around 500 to 600 SUP boards can be spotted on the water in the morning, creating a vibrant, lively scene. To ensure the safety of participants, the management board regularly patrols the area, monitors activities, and enforces safety standards for SUP rentals and related services.

Through this exciting water sport, Da Nang offers visitors a fresh and memorable summer experience at one of Central Vietnam’s most famous beach destinations.

By Thanh Hoa/VNP & Le Hai Son Translated by Nguyen Tuoi