Spring on Moc Chau Plateau

27/01/2026

As the last chill winds of winter slowly fade, Moc Chau, the sweeping plateau in Son La Province, awakens in a brilliant new guise. Spring arrives not only with warmth, but with an enchanting floral spectacle that feels almost orchestral, where nature and human life blend into a quiet, lyrical harmony.

As spring arrives, the plum valleys of Moc Chau burst into a blanket of white blossoms.

Visitors stroll along blossom-filled trails in Moc Chau.

In spring, Moc Chau is often likened to a gentle muse, dressed in its purest and most vivid hues. White plum blossoms burst into bloom on hillsides and in valleys, drifting over the landscape like soft clouds. Interspersed among them are the pale pink tones of wild peach blossoms, lending a subtle romance to the scene. Stretching beyond the eye can see, fields of white and golden mustard flowers complete the picture, forming a panorama that is both majestic and poetic.

Hmong ethnic children gather to play beneath canopies of white plum blossoms in Moc Chau.

Spring is also the season for harvesting persimmons in Moc Chau.

For Mai Hoa, who lives and works in Hanoi, a springtime journey to Moc Chau has become an annual ritual. Each year, as spring settles in, she and her friends head north. It is not just a vacation, but a chance to reconnect with nature, to immerse themselves in seasonal blossoms and sample the traditional agricultural products of local communities.

Mai Hoa said, “For us, spring is not just a season of flowers, it is a season of stories. We believe that every falling petal carries a wish for goodwill and happiness for everyone who comes here”.

Mong families in Moc Chau traditionally plant plum trees around their homes.

In spring, vast fields of white mustard burst into brilliant bloom.

During our visit, we also met Lo Thi Mai, a Thai woman from Ang hamlet who has spent her entire life on this land. Pride shone in her eyes as she said, “When the plum trees bloom white, it feels like a new growing season is beginning. It is a time to prepare for the year ahead, filled with hope for a good harvest”.

Beyond their visual appeal, Moc Chau’s spring flowers are deeply woven into the region’s cultural and spiritual life. Nguyen Van Tung, a visitor from Hanoi, shared his impressions after experiencing the plateau in bloom. “I have traveled to many places and seen many beautiful landscapes,” he said, “but spring in Moc Chau left a lasting impression. It is not just the plum and peach blossoms, it is the way local people cherish and preserve this beauty. Flowers line gardens and doorways, and when spring arrives, entire villages seem to glow”.

Plum blossoms in full bloom blanket the fields of Long Luong in white.

Tung was particularly struck by the local stories surrounding wild peach blossoms. “People here believe they symbolize growth and renewal,” he noted. “They are also said to bring good fortune and prosperity to families in the new year”.

In 2025, the Moc Chau National Tourist Area continued to receive major international recognition at the World Travel Awards (WTA), earning the title of “World’s Leading Regional Natural Destination 2025” for the third time and “Asia’s Leading Regional Natural Destination 2025” for the fourth. The honors underscore the enduring appeal and distinctive natural landscapes of the Moc Chau Plateau.

Stopping in the valleys of Moc Chau, visitors can see clouds drifting through the mountain ranges and into the villages below.

Each flower that blooms across Moc Chau in spring carries its own story and symbolism. Pure white plum blossoms represent new beginnings, fresh, unspoiled, and full of promise. Soft pink peach blossoms evoke love, warmth, and family reunions. Meanwhile, fields of golden mustard signal abundance and the hope of a bountiful harvest.

Hmong children carrying baskets of mustard flowers.

A plum blossom field blanketed in white in Long Luong.

.

Story: Van Tran Photos: Tat Son/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



