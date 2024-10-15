Spreading Vietnam's Image across the Globe

The positive feedback from readers worldwide, coupled with the dedicated efforts of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s representative offices in countries such as the UK, the US, south Africa, China, and Cuba to promote Vietnam Pictorial to international audiences, has served as a significant driving force for those who have been committed to showcasing Vietnam's image to the world over the years.

London (the UK)

Journalist Nguyen Thi Minh Hop, Head of the Vietnam News Agency's Representative Office in London, presents Vietnam Pictorial in English to Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), at the IMO headquarters in London. Photo: VNA



In 2021, we watched the news on the Vietnam News Agency’s television channel, feeling deeply moved to see guests at the "Meet Vietnam in Newhaven" event exploring the photo exhibition while holding copies of Vietnam Pictorial in English. During a conversation with Nguyen Thi Minh Hop, Head of VNA’s Representative Office in London, we learned that the office had collaborated with the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK to organize the exhibition and distribute Vietnam Pictorial to readers. Hop also shared feedback from readers who felt that reading Vietnam Pictorial was like embarking on a journey through Vietnam’s captivating tourist destinations. These sentiments warmed our hearts, especially as the entire editorial team worked diligently despite the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Washington D.C (the US)

On the other side of the globe, journalist Dang Thi Thu Huyen, Head of VNA’s Representative Office in Washington D.C from 2017- 2021, stated that Vietnam Pictorial is an indispensable gift for experts during interviews, showcasing a vibrant Vietnam and its rich cultural diversity. Thu Huyen and her office also regularly collaborated with the Vietnamese Embassy in the US to display, introduce, and distribute Vietnam Pictorial at fairs, Vietnam cultural days, and ASEAN cultural events. Besides, the Vietnam Pictorial’s website is also linked to the Vietnamese Embassy’s website to increase its visibility. Readers frequently praise the magazine's stunning photos and its diverse, captivating content.

he Vietnamese Ambassador to South Africa, Hoang Sy Cuong, presents Vietnam Pictorial to Kenneth Morolong, Deputy Minister of the Presidency of South Africa, during the celebration of the 79th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2024) in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: The Vietnamese Embassy in South Africa

La Habana (Cuba)



Resident correspondent of the Vietnam News Agency Le Thu Hien, in La Habana (Cuba) from 2016-2021, promoted Vietnam Pictorial uniquely at the 2019 International Book Fair. As Vietnam was the guest of honor, the representative office collaborated with Prensa Latina to host a special presentation of Vietnam Pictorial in Spanish. The event attracted a large audience of Cuban readers, many of whom expressed that they gained valuable insights into modern Vietnam, enriching their understanding of its culture, economy, people, and art.

Additionally, as the representative of Vietnam Pictorial in Cuba, Thu Hien diligently sent ten copies each month to two primary schools near the agency's headquarters. She noted that the teachers greatly appreciated the magazine, as it provides vibrant materials for lessons about Vietnam - a country halfway across the globe where their beloved leader famously said, “For Vietnam, Cuba is willing to shed its own blood!”

According to VNA’s resident correspondent Luong Mai Phuong in La Habana, Vietnam Pictorial is prominently displayed in meeting rooms and product exhibition areas at the Mariel Development Special Zone, the first and only economic zone in Cuba to date and at the ViMariel Industrial Park - the only industrial zone in the Americas invested in by Vietnamese enterprises.

Vietnamese staff eagerly awaits each new issue to admire and proudly share images of Vietnam with friends and international partners. Many readers whom VNA’s reporters in La Habana have encountered shared that, despite the challenges Cuba is currently facing, Vietnam’s dynamic and robust development not only brings joy to the Cuban people for their brothers and sisters across the globe but also serves as a source of encouragement and motivation for Cuba to overcome its crisis and remain steadfast on its chosen path.

Vietnam Pictorial pieces are displayed at the Honorary Consulate of Vietnam in Dublin, Ireland. Photo: VNA

Vietnam Pictorial pieces in Spanish are distributed to delegates attending the 28th international conference “Political Parties and a New Society” in Mexico City. Photo: Files

Pretoria (South Africa)

Shortly after her assignment, Lai Hong Minh, Head of VNA’s Representative Office in Pretoria (South Africa), brought the latest issues of Vietnam Pictorial to give to the individuals she interviewed during the event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the South African Communist Party (August 1) and South African Heritage Day (September 24, 2021). The gift bags containing Vietnam Pictorial were warmly received, with recipients expressing great interest.

In a letter to the editorial office, Hong Minh shared how she introduced the magazine as one of VNA's foreign publications. Many attendees were fascinated with the images of Vietnam’s people and landscapes, with some exclaiming in delight, "So this is Vietnam! It's beautiful!" Several readers remarked that reading Vietnam Pictorial felt like traveling to Vietnam, meeting its people, and experiencing its cuisine firsthand.

Minh's mother worked for many years at Vietnam Pictorial, and her childhood was filled with memories of accompanying her to the office, watching the staff develop photos, edit articles, and review layouts. This upbringing has made promoting Vietnam Pictorial feel natural and heartfelt for Minh whenever the opportunity arises.

Journalist Le Thi Tam Hang presents Vietnam Pictorial to Ekaterina Koldunova, Director of the ASEAN Center at MGIMO University under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia. Photo: VNA

Beijing (China) When it comes to promoting and introducing Vietnam Pictorial, one cannot overlook journalist Ha Tuong Thu, who served as the Head of the Vietnam News Agency’s Representative Office in Beijing, China, from 2013 to 2016. Having previously worked at Vietnam Pictorial before her overseas assignment, Thu views the publication as a gift - an essential part of the conversations that resident reporters carry with them during interviews and events. From 2013, shortly after arriving in Beijing for her assignment, she wrote to the editor-in-chief of Vietnam Pictorial requesting an additional 20 copies of the magazine each month. Thu noted that whenever she traveled for work, her colleagues often questioned the necessity of carrying a stack of Vietnam Pictorial magazines alongside her work equipment. However, she never hesitated in her response, "I’m always happy to share Vietnam Pictorial with everyone".

Mac Thi Luyen, Head of the Vietnam News Agency's Representative Office in Hong Kong (right), introduces Vietnam Pictorial to visitors at the Hong Kong Book Fair. Photo: VNA

In this way, the reach of Vietnam Pictorial extends far and wide. The stories of resident reporters across five continents, along with feedback from readers, provide renewed strength to those working at Vietnam Pictorial today. This inspiration fuels their passion and creativity, making the magazine increasingly appealing and beautiful as it continues its long journey of showcasing Vietnam's image to the world.



By VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi