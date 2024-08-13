Spreading the Spirit of Sports to the Visually Impaired

Visually impaired people participating in marathons are a testament to the incredible resilience and determination of these runners. Covering distances of dozens of kilometers, they achieve results that many sighted runners would envy. This inspiring story unfolds at the Blind Runners Club, a group dedicated to visually impaired running enthusiasts.

Recognizing that many visually impaired individuals wanted to run but lacked opportunities, national athlete Vu Tien Manh and his friends founded the Blind Runners Club. They aimed to bring running to the visually impaired, integrating them into the broader running community and inspiring societal change.

Manh said, "My eyes have been affected by congenital nystagmus since birth, leaving me with nearly no vision. Encouraged by others, I participated in my first long-distance run at the ECOPARK marathon, covering a distance of 21km in 2021. Before signing up, I felt very hesitant, believing that the world of the visually impaired was confined within four walls.

However, when I took part in the race and heard the cheers and support from the audience, I realized there are many wonderful things outside waiting for people like me. After that race, I was determined to establish the Blind Runners Club to help others in similar situations have an opportunity to run and integrate with the outside world".





At Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi, on weekend mornings, one can feel the positive energy radiating from each Blind Runners Club member. The club is not just a place to practice running but also a source of motivation, helping visually impaired individuals, gain confidence, and engage with others.

Remarkably, with diligent training, club members can all complete runs of 10km or more. Notably, three visually impaired members have made headlines by participating in domestic marathons and completing the full 42km marathon, a dream for many sighted marathon runners.

Ho Minh Quang, one of the first visually impaired members of the club, said, "I made my first steps at the Blind Runners Club. Initially, I could only run 50m, then 100m, but now, with guidance from the club and my effort, I can easily complete a 10km run. Running has improved my health, and more importantly, it has allowed me to meet and interact with others".

At the Blind Runners Club, members share countless happy stories, devoid of any self-pity. They come together not only to learn to run but also to help each other overcome life's difficulties and integrate into society. Over 40 members blend together, erasing the gap between the sighted and the visually impaired.

Volunteer Duong Vu Hoang Linh said, "I vividly remember Nguyen Trong Viet (15 years old) on his first day at the club. Born visually impaired and with cerebral palsy, Viet initially refused to cooperate and cried on the track. Knowing he liked snacks, we coaxed him with treats, and he started to run, completing a lap around Hang Day Stadium. Now, he has traveled with the club and easily completed 5km runs at ten domestic races".

With the message "Don't give up, believe in yourself," the Blind Runners Club continues to spread positive, optimistic values to the visually impaired community and all of society. They help individuals improve their health, integrate into society, and embrace a healthy and joyful lifestyle.

Visually impaired individuals or volunteers interested in joining the Blind Runners Club can contact: Vu Tien Manh – Phone: +84 84 358 2000

Story: Cong Dat Photos: Tat Son/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi

Designed by Trang Nhung