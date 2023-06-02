Son Dong Lac Hong Martial Arts

02/06/2023

The martial arts school of son Dong Lac hong which emphasizes "Mind-Virtue-Duty" has been gaining popularity in the Vietnamese martial arts community in recent years. The son Dong Lac hong martial arts school refers to the son Dong martial arts, which is rooted in the Lac hong bloodline (descendants of the dragons and the fairies).

Master Bui Manh Tuong - the representative head of the Son Dong Lac Hong martial arts school in Vietnam. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP



Recently, I went to meet with master Bui Manh Tuong, the head representative of the Son Dong Lac Hong martial arts school, who is also a member of the World Martial Arts Development Association, at "Y Vo Dao Quan" located in the alley of 68 Ngoc Thuy, Long Bien, Hanoi. Stepping out of the Martial Arts Hall in front of me was a fairly young martial arts master, with a gentle and amiable demeanor. The master welcomed me with a friendly smile and a firm handshake full of the inner strength of a martial artist.

Master Bui Manh Tuong began learning martial arts at the age of five, because his father was a martial arts teacher. He has been devoted to the martial arts profession for over 30 years and is currently building up the Son Dong Lac Hong martial arts school, which has its roots in the Thieu Lam Son Dong martial arts school in Vietnam. This martial arts style was separated from the Thieu Lam Son Dong school on October 1, 2010, and was recognized by the Hanoi Martial Arts Association on October 17, 2010. It was introduced to the Vietnamese martial arts community on February 10, 2011, and the martial arts school is located at 499 Nguyen Khoai Street in Hanoi. It was founded by master Pham Xuan Tung, who also trained master Bui Manh Tuong, making him a student who established the Son Dong Lac Hong martial arts school in Vietnam.

The training system of the Son Dong Lac Hong martial arts is organized in a scientific manner, with a progression from basic to advanced levels suitable for all ages and social classes. The martial art includes a complete system of fundamentals, such as techniques, defensive techniques, offensive techniques, a system of forms, weapons, sparring, internal and external martial arts skills, internal energy cultivation, and a belt ranking system.

"The martial art system of Son Dong Lac Hong is built on the principles of yin-yang and the five elements, based on the philosophy of traditional Eastern martial arts on the foundation of the five animal styles of dragon, snake, tiger, panther, and crane. The tiger style focuses on developing bone strength to create body power, while the panther style specializes in building muscle strength, speed and explosive power. The dragon style emphasizes tendon strength, endurance, flexibility and agility. The crane style specializes in balance and tranquility,” said master Bui Manh Tuong.

The martial arts school of Son Dong Lac Hong offers various types of martial arts, including self-defense, combat, performance and energy healing through meditation.

Master Bui Manh Tuong is not only a coach but also a competitor, representing his martial arts school at major sporting events both in Vietnam and abroad. He has been instrumental in expanding the school and has had much success. In 2019, he set a Guinness World Record for lifting a 139kg granite stone attached to his body using his energy force. That same year, he established "Y Vo Dao Quan," a training center dedicated to teaching and sharing the essence of Song Dong Lac Hong martial arts in Vietnam.

The Son Dong Lac Hong Martial Arts School has currently expanded its reach throughout the country with multiple centers and clubs, boasting around 1,000 students. The majority of these students are concentrated in provinces such as Hung Yen, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Thanh Hoa, Quang Binh and Dien Bien. Master Bui Manh Tuong is committed to integrating these martial arts disciplines into the education system, with the aim of enhancing students' health and intelligence.

Story: Bich Van/VNP Photos: Khanh Long & FiLes

Translated by Hong Hanh



