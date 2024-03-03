Soaring over Pu Ta Leng Peak

03/03/2024

More than 70 colorful paragliders soar over the Tam Duong Valley.

The second Open Pu Ta Leng Long Distance Paragliding Tournament for 2023 has gathered nearly 100 paragliders from 15 countries and territories to explore the Pu Ta Leng Mountain and the sky through adventurous sports in the legendary land of Tam Duong, Lai Chau Province.

This international sporting event is organized by the People's Committee of Tam Duong District in coordination with the General Department of Physical Training and Sports (Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism). Taking off from Si Thau Chai Village and landing at the district's stadium, pilots and tourists have the opportunity to witness the breathtaking scenery of Tam Duong.

Paragliders from 15 countries, including Vietnam, have showcased remarkable piloting skills, facing constantly changing weather and complex racing terrains. Despite the challenges, the intricate and highly attractive areas have captivated professional paragliders in Tam Duong.

The decision to host a major international sporting competition in the popular tourist destination of Si Thau Chai has contributed to the success of the tournament. Not only a playground for professional pilots, it also provides everyone with the opportunity to experience unique adventures in the sky through paragliding services. Starting from an altitude of over 1000m, tourists can witness the magnificent scenery of mountains, forests, and stunning terraced fields in the Tam Duong valley.

Tourists have the opportunity to experience unique adventure moments in the sky when participating in paragliding.

First organized in 2022, this is the second consecutive year with the participation of a large number of international paragliders. The championship serves as an opportunity for the local area to showcase and promote the beautiful images of nature, culture, and people of Tam Duong, and Lai Chau, to both domestic and international tourists. It also aims to attract investors and gradually develop Tam Duong into an appealing tourist destination./.

By Viet Cuong/VNP Translated by Hong Hanh