“Sleepless City” on Phu Quoc

03/10/2024

Besides its stunning beaches, Grand World - a vibrant and enchanting "sleepless city" stands out as one of the key attractions on Phu Quoc, the pearl island. Often likened to a miniature Venice, this destination features charming canals, brightly colored houses, and world-class art performances, providing visitors with a truly unique and captivating experience.

The Grand World Phu Quoc seen from above. Photo: Truong Phu Quoc

The place is particularly popular for its version of the Venice canals. Visitors can take in the charm of Italian culture with 15 gondolas where singers perform opera as they row. There are also unique activities like painting, magic shows, Venice themed music, and fashion shows. The 400m-long canal, lined with colorful shopfronts, offers some of the best sunset views on the island, making it a perfect spot for dining and drinking coffee.

Other highlights include the Legendary Square and the Tropical Dance Square, home to Vietnam’s largest bamboo structure, the grand spectacle "The Essence of Vietnam," and thrilling beachside music festivals. All of these elements contribute to the nonstop excitement of Grand World.



Not to be missed are the romantic Love Lake, famous for its dazzling light shows, the Teddy Bear Museum, the Urban Park contemporary art park, and the iconic Tower of Romance. With its wide range of activities, Grand World Phu Quoc promises endless fun and entertainment for everyone. No matter what you enjoy doing, Grand World has something to offer.



Artistic programs at Grand World Phu Quoc.

Grand World is part of the Phu Quoc United Center Complex. Photo: Truong Phu Quoc

Story: Le Minh Photos: Le Minh, Truong Phu Quoc & Vinpearl’s Files Translated by Nguyen Tuoi