Simexco Daklak and its Milestones of Development

09/04/2024

Situated in the Central Highlands, home to the largest and most renowned Robusta coffee region in Vietnam, Simexco Daklak has strategically positioned itself as one of the nation's leading coffee exporters. Thanks to its modern processing technology and abundant raw materials from a sustainable agricultural network of over 40,000 farmers, Simexco Daklak exports up to 120,000tons of coffee annually to over 100 countries and territories worldwide.

Simexco Daklak - Vietnam's leading coffee exporter. Photo: Thanh Hoa, Trinh Bo/VNP

S imexco Daklak, a member of the 2-9 Import-Export Limited Liability Company in Dak Lak Province, is a 100% state-owned enterprise. Keeping pace with global coffee market trends, Simexco Daklak has developed a comprehensive and forward-looking strategy, gradually expanding and maintaining its coffee export market. To date, Simexco Daklak has expanded its market presence in over 100 countries and territories worldwide, including challenging yet promising markets such as the United States, Japan, South Korea, Italy, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and China.



The strength of Simexco Daklak lies not only in the abundant Robusta coffee resources of the Central Highlands but also in its deep investment strategy in modern production technology. This includes rebuilding the supply chain with more than 40,000 farmers who own nearly 50,000ha of fertile land, cultivating high-quality Robusta coffee and specialty coffee.

Simexco Daklak has built the supply chain with more than 40,000 farmers who own nearly 50,000ha of fertile land, cultivating high-quality Robusta coffee and specialty coffee. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP



With this strategy, Simexco Daklak has early on collaborated with farmers to grow and process specialty coffee and high-quality coffee. This involves establishing a closed supply chain from farms to consumers by guiding farmers to adopt innovative cultivation practices, processing methods, and scientific technology. Simexco Daklak is committed to guaranteeing the entire production of specialty and high-quality coffee products for consumers and participating in Vietnam and global specialty coffee competitions, aiming to provide the highest value and benefits to all stakeholders in the supply chain.

From 1993 to 2023, Simexco Daklak achieved impressive milestones, such as establishing a supply chain with over 40,000 farmers, expanding its export market to over 100 countries and territories, total revenue of 83 trillion dong (3.394 billion US dollars), total export turnover of 3.9 billion US dollars, total coffee export volume of over 2.2 million tons, contributing over 570 billion dong (23.282 million US dollars) to the state budget.

Significantly, in response to increasingly stringent requirements from importers, particularly the European Union's regulations on deforestation and child labor prohibition in coffee cultivation and processing, Simexco Daklak boldly rejects such practices. The company intensifies its sustainable development efforts to improve livelihoods for local residents while preserving the environment through digital transformation, green conversion, and gradual reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. As of now, Simexco Daklak has replanted 3.5 million coffee seedlings, cultivated 2.8 million shade trees, forest canopy trees, and integrated forest trees into coffee plantations, achieving 7,500ha of sustainable land to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition, the investment in modern technology for production and processing has allowed Simexco Daklak to enhance productivity, efficiency, and the quality of its products, meeting the increasingly demanding requirements of importers. The company has established a warehouse system and three large processing plants with a total area of nearly 80,000m2 in Dak Lak and Binh Duong, capable of producing hundreds of tons of coffee beans per day.

Modern color sorting machines help select high-quality coffee beans at Simexco Daklak. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

With these efforts, since its establishment in 1993, Simexco Daklak has achieved remarkable accomplishments, including total revenue of 83 trillion dong (3.394 billion US dollars), total export turnover of 3.9 billion US dollars), and a total coffee export volume of over 2.2 million tons, contributing more than 570 billion dong (23.282 million US dollars) to the state budget.

In the crop’s season 2022-2023, despite economic and production challenges postCOVID-19 and significant global economic fluctuations, Simexco Daklak continued to lead in coffee bean exports for Dak Lak province with 105,667tons, achieving an export turnover of nearly 227 million US dollars.

Simexco Daklak has strategically positioned itself as one of the nation's leading coffee exporters. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

It is noteworthy that since January 1, 2023, Buon Ma Thuot, Dak Lak Province, officially enjoys special urban center policies for the Central Highlands, including specific policies related to promoting coffee industry development to transform Buon Ma Thuot into the coffee capital of the world.

Anticipating this opportunity, speaking at the 8th Coffee Festival in Buon Ma Thuot in 2023, Le Duc Huy, the General Director of Simexco Daklak, expressed his fervent hope for the future of the Vietnamese coffee industry, including a significant contribution from Simexco. He said, "One day, when the world thinks of robusta coffee, they will remember Vietnam and immediately think of Buon Ma Thuot, the coffee capital of the world. Similar to associating wine with Bordeaux in France or cinema with Hollywood in the United States”./.

Story: Thanh Hoa

Photos: Thanh Hoa & Trinh Bo/VNP

Translated by Hong Hanh