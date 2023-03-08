Shrimp Rolls with Water Caltrop

08/03/2023

Nem tom cu au (shrimp rolls with water caltrop) has become a good choice of many Vietnamese housewives for their family meals and parties.

Delicious nem tom cu au.

Water caltrop is considered “ginseng” for the poor that helps one to sleep well and it cures ailments such as indigestion, abdominal pain, and stomach ulcers. It also is used to cook delicious and healthy dishes, including nem tom cu au.

The main ingredients of nem tom cu au are shrimp, minced pork, water caltrop and rice papers. It is quite simple to cook the rolls because it is in the same way as normal spring rolls. The shrimp and water caltrop are cleaned and peeled. Then, the minced pork, water caltrop and shrimp are rolled in a layer of rice paper so that the tail of the shrimp is exposed.

The dish is served hot with sour-sweet sauce and vermicelli.

The nem tom cu au is deep fried in oil until golden brown. The dish is served hot with sour-sweet sauce and hot rice or vermicelli. As a simple and delicious dish, nem tom cu au has been favored by both domestic diners and international visitors.

A place to try nem tom cu au

Cho Que restaurant

The second floor – My Way Hotel &

Residence Building at No.2, alley 86, Duy

Tan street, Hanoi.

Tel: +84 93 657 1080

By Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi