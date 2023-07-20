Seeing the Hue Imperial Citadel from above

The Upper Citadel is the highest area of the outermost defensive part of the former imperial city of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

The Upper Citadel is the highest area of the outermost defensive part of the former imperial city of Hue in the central province of Thua ThienHue. This is an important place where one can see for long distances. From this height, visitors can gain a fresh view of the city and streets of Hue. For a long time, this area had been closed off, but since the Lunar New Year 2023, the Hue Monuments Conservation Center has opened it to serve tourists, creating an exciting new spot for seeing Hue.

The reopening of this tourist area has evoked various emotions not only among visitors from afar but also among the local people of Hue. Perhaps that's why on his personal Facebook page, the Secretary of the Hue city Party Committee, Phan Thien Dinh, shared the following heartfelt words:

"The pedestrian pathway on the citadel wall, from the eo bau (bulging bastion) Nam Xuong (inside the The Nhon gate, also known as the Ngan gate), to the eo bau Nam Thang (inside the Quang Duc gate, also known as the Sap gate), connecting to the Phu Van Lau Flagpole, has been opened for residents and tourists to pass through. It's rare for many people, even those born and raised or long-term residents of Hue, to have the opportunity to visit this area. Touching the citadel wall, you can still feel the remnants of bomb explosions, observe the faded cannons of bygone eras, listen to the gentle breeze, watch the clouds drift over the flagpole, and gaze upon the peaceful scenery of the city. It's truly a strange sensation. Hue always brings new images and emotions, no matter how much we try to explore and understand, we can never exhaust all the surprises...".

The defensive wall system protecting the imperial city of Hue has a circumference of about 10km, with the walls standing nearly 7m tall. The upper walls are over 20m wide, and there is an outer moat serving as the outermost layer of defense. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The Ngo Mon gate viewed from the Upper Citadel area. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Vong Lau and the path to ascend and descend Vong Lau at Quang Duc Gate in front of Ngo Mon - Hue. This is the highest point in the Upper Citadel area, used for observation and defense purposes. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Foreign tourists visiting and exploring the Upper Citadel. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The defensive artillery system placed on the Upper Citadel of Hue. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

A narrow path leading to Vong Lau and the observation point from the highest level of Vong Lau at Quang Duc Gate. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The cannons, military fortifications, and bullet marks still visible on the city walls. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP