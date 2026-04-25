Schools that Light the Way to the Future

25/04/2026

On the rolling mountain ranges of the border provinces of Dien Bien and Lai Chau, multi-level boarding schools are being built, opening doors of opportunity for thousands of ethnic minority students. More than just a place to pursue the dream of literacy, these facilities are cultivating human resources and strengthening the national frontier through the sustainable power of education.

Party General Secretary To Lam with students of the Si Pa Phin Primary and Secondary Boarding School (January 2026). Photo: Xuan Tu

From Strategic Policy to a "Second Home" on the Hilltop

In the past, every day traveling to school was an arduous journey for Vang Thi Hang, a Hmong girl from the highland commune of Si Pa Phin. As her home was far from school, it was a true challenge for Hang to reach school travelling on winding mountain paths, especially on rainy days when the dirt tracks turned slick with mud.

Today, that journey has been transformed. With the inauguration of the Si Pa Phin Primary and Secondary Boarding School, Vang Thi Hang and many other students no longer have to commute daily. The new school has become a "second home," a place where they study, live, and nurture their dreams for the future.

Politburo Conclusion No. 81-TB/TW dated July 18, 2025, approving the policy to build multi-level primary and secondary boarding schools in 248 mainland border communes. in 2025, 108 schools broke ground nationwide, to complete construction before August 30, 2026. Among these, the si Pa Phin school in Dien Bien Province was inaugurated on January 31, 2026.



Party General Secretary To Lam and Party and State leaders join the inauguration ceremony for the Si Pa Phin Primary and Secondary Boarding School in Dien Bien Province (January 2026). Photo: Xuan Tu

Si Pa Phin Primary and Secondary Boarding School is the first facility completed under the Politburo’s policy to invest in multi-level boarding schools across 248 mainland border communes. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

General Secretary To Lam visits a classroom at the Si Pa Phin Primary and Secondary Boarding School (January 2026). Photo: Xuan Tu

In the boarding school, Lo Thi Long Nhi, a Thai student, is gradually developing independence and social bonds with her peers. She shares her dream of becoming a policewoman to return and contribute to her village one day. This dream, seemingly simple, reflects a profound transformation: as education opportunities open, the future becomes clearer.

The modern and well-invested campus of the Si Pa Phin Primary and Secondary Boarding School. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

The Si Pa Phin Primary and Secondary Boarding School serves as a hub for learning and development for over 1,000 ethnic minority students. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

The school of Hang and Nhi sits atop a hill in Si Pa Phin, which in the H'mong language means “the land of 18 upside-down bowl-shaped hills”. Spanning over 6ha with a total investment of 280 billion dong (approximately 10.63 million US dollars), the spacious school boasts 31 classrooms for more than 1,000 students.

In addition to classrooms, it has 14 specialized subject rooms, 91 boarding rooms, a dining hall, a library, sports areas, and a swimming pool - creating a comprehensive educational environment rarely seen in border regions.



"The Si Pa Phin Multi-Level Boarding school is not just an educational facility; it is a ‘bright spot’ that contributes to a fundamental shift in the quality of education in border areas, showing profound humanity." Hoang Tuyet Ban, Director of the Dien Bien Provincial Department of Education and Training



An IT class for students at the Si Pa Phin Primary and Secondary Boarding School. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

An engaging Geography lesson for students of class 8A1 in a clean, modern, and fully-equipped classroom. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

As the school drum beats, students quickly settle into specialized classes for Information Technology, Music, or STEM Robotics. This hands-on approach to learning helps them engage more actively.

“Modern facilities allow us to better integrate theory with practice and train students in teamwork, logical thinking, and problem-solving skills,” says Nguyen Van Dup, Principal of Si Pa Phin School.

For long-time teachers like Vu Thi Luong, the change is evident in every lesson. “Previously, we lacked visual aids. Now, with maps, televisions, and projectors, lessons are more vivid and students grasp the material much better,” she said.

Party General Secretary To Lam and Party and State leaders participate in a tree-planting ceremony at the Si Pa Phin Primary and Secondary Boarding School (January 2026). Photo: Xuan Tu



Hoang Tuyet Ban, Director of the Dien Bien Provincial Department of Education and Training, notes: “The Si Pa Phin Boarding School is not just an educational facility; it is a ‘bright spot’ that contributes to a fundamental shift in the quality of education in border areas, showing profound humanity”. Highland melodies resonate within a professional music space equipped with a full range of instruments. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP The artificial turf mini-football pitch, a hub for matches and joyful laughter after class for students at the Si Pa Phin School. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP Hoang Tuyet Ban, Director of the Dien Bien Provincial Department of Education and Training, notes: “The Si Pa Phin Boarding School is not just an educational facility; it is a ‘bright spot’ that contributes to a fundamental shift in the quality of education in border areas, showing profound humanity”. Behind this hilltop school is a major national policy. Given the demand for boarding schools by over 332,000 students in 22 border provinces, the Politburo has instructed to build 248 multi-level general boarding schools in mainland border communes. Thanks to this policy, schools like Si Pa Phin are turning into reality the dream of learning for thousands of ethnic students. Building a “Soft Shield” at the Border From Si Pa Phin, the multi-level boarding school model is rapidly spreading to other border areas. Following the 108 schools that broke ground in 2025, an additional 121 schools were simultaneously being built across 17 provinces and cities as of March 2026.

The groundbreaking ceremony for six primary and secondary boarding schools in Lai Chau Province. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

In Lai Chau, where over 80% of students are minorities, construction is being fast-tracked. The multi-level boarding school in Phong Tho Commune is a prime example. Construction is speeding up on the 6-ha site of the 250 billion dong (nearly 9.5 million US dollars) project, which includes a full range of academic, sports and accommodation facilities.

"Building modern boarding schools not only improves learning and living conditions but also enhances health, establishes an organized lifestyle, and improve students’ learning ability." Mac Quang Dung, Director of the Lai Chau Provincial Department of Education and Training



Students in Lai Chau look over the construction blueprints for the new schools. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Construction speeds up at the Phong Tho Primary and Secondary Boarding School site. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Duong Vinh Hien, a representative of the construction unit, said “We have mobilized maximum manpower, sometimes up to 500-600 workers, to meet the schedule while ensuring quality”. Construction is scheduled to complete in late August , but part of the project is expected to be put into use by May 19.

Workers weave steel floor frames to ensure safety for the Phong Tho Primary and Secondary Boarding School project. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

A bustling atmosphere at the construction site of the Phong Tho Boarding School. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

Mac Quang Dung, Director of the Lai Chau Provincial Department of Education and Training, emphasized, “Building modern boarding schools not only improves learning and living conditions but also enhances health, establishes an organized lifestyle, and improve students’ learning ability”. He believes, in the long term, this new environment will raise intellectual standards, create qualified human resources, and motivate teachers in disadvantaged areas.

As part of the overall national scheme to build 248 schools, Lai Chau will build 11 schools in 11 border communes. Five of these projects broke ground in 2025, with the remaining six set for construction in 2026.

Construction speeds up at the Phong Tho Primary and Secondary Boarding School site. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

A bustling atmosphere at the construction site of the Phong Tho Boarding School. Photo: Tat Son/VNP

On a broader scale, these schools do more than solve immediate education puzzles; they provide a foundation for sustainable development in border regions, where students grow up and stay attached to their homes. In this context, education becomes a “soft shield” protecting the frontier - not with fences or weapons, but with knowledge and people.

From Si Pa Phin to Phong Tho, from new classrooms to growing dreams, a quiet but meaningful journey is unfolding where education lights the way to the future and safeguards the nation’s frontier./.

Story: Ngan Ha

Photos: Tat Son, Thanh Giang/VNP & Xuan Tu

Translated by Hong Hanh