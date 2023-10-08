Saigon - The River Tells its Story

08/10/2023

Sông Sài Gòn trở nên nhộn nhịp với nhiều loại tàu thuyền trình diễn trong dịp lần đầu diễn Lễ hội Sông nước Tp. Hồ Chí Minh năm 2023. Ảnh: Nguyễn Luân/ Báo ảnh Việt Nam

Numerous distinctive and impressive sports, cultural, and artistic performances took place along the Saigon river during the series of events of the first Ho Chi Minh City Water Festival in 2023. This left a deep impression on the city's residents and visitors from near and far.

A prominent highlight of the first Ho Chi Minh City Water Festival in 2023 was the art program "The River Tells its Story," which portrayed the history of Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh - Ho Chi Minh City over more than 300 years of formation and development. It combined various forms of art, from folk to contemporary, encompassing music, cinema, dance, modern lighting technology, and 3D performances. This water festival aimed to tap into the economic, cultural, and touristic potential of the Saigon river, making the "The River Tells its Story" program a unique artistic creation.

Attending the festival, both residents and visitors had the opportunity to experience various waterway tourism programs and immerse themselves in the "on the dock, under the boat" atmosphere at Nhieu Loc canal (district 1), Binh Dong wharf (district 8) which featured activities on recreating the life of residents in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly called Saigon), Cho Lon (Big Market) and Gia Dinh through different eras, along with local agricultural and specialty product shopping.



People could also join the lively atmosphere of underwater sports and the cultural artistic space of traditional folk games at Ben Bach Dang wharf park and Lam Son park (district 1). During this time on the Saigon River, numerous captivating water sports activities took place, including kite flying demonstrations, water-powered fly boarding, canoe performances, interactive SUP rowing, high-flying kite area light shows, traditional boat races by professional athletes.

Additionally, during this festival, the Open Ho Chi Minh City Traditional Boat Racing Championship 2023 was held, which attracted around 640 athletes from 25 areas, including some from distant places like Quang Binh and Hanoi, responding to the campaign "The entire population exercises their bodies following Uncle Ho's example" for the period 2021-2030. This turned the serene Saigon river into a bustling, joyful scene.

