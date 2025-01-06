Saigon - A Dynamic City
With favorable natural and social conditions, Saigon, a crucial hub for waterway, road, and air transportation for both domestic and international routes, is a land that has many cultural flows. It is regarded as the center of the southern region, connecting the east and the west, situated along an important transportation axis, with a coastline facing the East Sea, and positioned at the heart of Southeast Asia.
The ecological, geographic environment has contributed to an open, tolerant lifestyle, a pioneering spirit, and the ability to effortlessly welcome new cultural influences from outside, as well as to absorb and apply technological advancements.
In the process of development and integration, Saigon has consistently affirmed its role as the economic, financial, trade, and service center of the country, serving as the epicenter of the southern key economic region. Ho Chi Minh City has leveraged its strengths, maintaining dynamic economic activity, attracting foreign investment, and making significant contributions to the national GDP and state budget revenues.
As the economic and cultural exchange center of the country, Saigon attracts many talents, intellectuals, and entrepreneurs. High-quality human resources are the most valuable asset contributing to its growth. This city has become a destination for those who dare to leave their hometowns to establish themselves, showcasing their strength, risk-taking, and willingness to face challenges. This city has the largest number of immigrants from various regions, creating cultural diversity.
The strength of unity and the gathering of resources, especially the convergence of bravery and intellect, plays a crucial role in successfully overcoming significant obstacles, paving the way for Saigon’s breakthrough in the process of advancing the country toward prosperity and happiness./.
By Van Trung Translated by Phuong Tra