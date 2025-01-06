Saigon - A Dynamic City

With favorable natural and social conditions, Saigon, a crucial hub for waterway, road, and air transportation for both domestic and international routes, is a land that has many cultural flows. It is regarded as the center of the southern region, connecting the east and the west, situated along an important transportation axis, with a coastline facing the East Sea, and positioned at the heart of Southeast Asia.

The ecological, geographic environment has contributed to an open, tolerant lifestyle, a pioneering spirit, and the ability to effortlessly welcome new cultural influences from outside, as well as to absorb and apply technological advancements.