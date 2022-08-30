Ryno Spence and His Vietnamese Stories on Jewelry

30/08/2022

Ryno Spence has traveled halfway around the world from South Africa to Hanoi to open Aurient Gold, a design studio and handmade jewelry brand that tells stories of Vietnamese culture on its products.

Ryno Spence does every thing very meticulously.

Ryno studied jewelry design and production at Cape Peninsula University of Technology in South Africa. He is an extrovert and always eager to learn. After graduating, Ryno spent a year traveling to study the cultures of various countries, focusing on the field of jewelry design. His first stop was China, and then Vietnam.

In Vietnam, he recognized that there were very few people working in the craft jewelry industry and saw this as an opportunity for his start-up dream.

After deciding to live in Hanoi in 2017, Ryno spent time working as an English teacher and then in 2018, he rented a small workshop to design and make jewelry. He also spent two years working independently and only selling jewelry online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fate has given Ryno a close Vietnamese friend, architect Pham Hiep. Together, Hiep and Ryno opened a bigger and finer jewelry workshop in Hanoi, including a showroom called Aurient Gold.

The remarkable quality of Ryno’s jewelry is that they are made completely from materials collected in Vietnam. The handmade quality allows one to see the elaboration, detail and personality in each product. Rings, bracelets, earrings, necklaces and pearl necklaces, are all emblazoned with stories of Vietnamese cultural life. They could be inspirations such as the blooming lotus season, which he depicted on earrings and rings, or the image of Hanoi’s pagodas and temples and traditional Vietnamese things such as, folk paintings and Indochinese fine arts.

Patterns on jewelry in project “Irradiate” of Ryno Spence win an elite prize at a jewelry designing contest in South Africa. Photo: Viet Cuong

It’s not simply designing and creating jewelry for Ryno, but creating art from jewelry. His products such as rings, silver bracelets, earrings and necklaces depict the traditional beauty of the Vietnamese people in their daily lives. He has used such jewelry to introduce Vietnamese culture to international friends.

One example is the ancient stamp collection of Doctor Pham Minh (grandfather of architect Hiep). This set contains nearly 2,000 stamps with themes of Vietnam through historical periods. Ryno chose some of the most exclusive images to put on necklaces. This jewelry set of his has a special meaning to celebrate the historical moments of the Vietnamese people.