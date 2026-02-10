Royal New Year Rituals Revived at Thang Long Imperial Citadel

The Thang Long–Hanoi Heritage Conservation Center has organized the practice and reenactment of the traditional “Tong cuu, Nghinh tan” (Farewell to the Old, Welcome the New) ritual at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, marking the transition from the old year to the new ahead of the Lunar New Year.

The program recreates a series of ceremonies that once took place in the royal court of ancient Thang Long during Tet. These rituals reflect long-held aspirations for national prosperity, peace, and the well-being of the people, while offering visitors insight into the spiritual life and ceremonial traditions of Vietnam’s feudal dynasties.

Key activities include the Calendar Presentation Ceremony (Le Tien lich), symbolizing the official announcement of the new year; the Carp-Releasing Ceremony, in which carp are released to see off the Kitchen Gods on their journey to heaven; the Cay Neu Erection Ceremony (Le thuong tieu), which marks the sacred threshold of Tet and is believed to ward off evil spirits; and the Changing of the Guard Ceremony, evoking the solemn and disciplined atmosphere of the imperial court.

Delegates hang ceremonial chimes on the cay neu (New Year bamboo pole), praying for peace and good fortune in the coming year. Photo: VNA



Conducted on the basis of historical documents and academic research, the reenactment underscores the cultural and symbolic importance of Tet rituals in royal life. The event not only contributes to the preservation of valuable intangible heritage but also brings history closer to the public, transforming the Thang Long Imperial Citadel into a vibrant cultural space during the traditional New Year season.