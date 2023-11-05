Rolled Pork Ears

For Vietnamese people, there are various dishes made from pork ears, such as boiled pork ears, pork ear sausage, and pork ear salad. However, pork ear and tongue rolls are a creative dish that adds richness to the menu of pork dishes.

This dish has a simple preparation method and brings excitement to those who savor it. When preparing, it's essential to choose fresh and firm pork ears with good elasticity and a bright white color. Select the tongue with a fresh, thick, and round appearance. The pork ears and tongue are washed and cleaned with water, then blanched in boiling water with vinegar and salt. After blanching, they are lifted out and soaked in cold water to achieve a crisp texture.

Wood ear mushrooms are soaked and cleaned. Next, marinate the tongue with various spices like onions, garlic, fish sauce and pepper then tightly roll the tongue inside the cleaned pork ear and tie together using a string.

Place a pot of water on the stove and cook the rolled pork ears and tongue until fully cooked, then let it cool and refrigerate. When ready to eat, take the pork ears from the fridge and cut them into neat slices. The thin slices of pork ears are arranged in a circular shape on a plate, presenting an appealing display with the outer edge displaying the white color of the pork ear cartilage, while the inside reveals the round shape of the tongue.

The marinated tongue is tightly rolled with wood ear mushrooms inside the clean pork ears.

The thin slices of pork ears.

Depending on the region in Vietnam, pork ear and tongue rolls are served with various types of vegetables and different beverages. This dish is suitable for hot summer days. Many people choose to enjoy it with rice or vermicelli, or sometimes as a delightful snack with a drink, creating a spectrum of enjoyable tastes./.