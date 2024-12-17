Revival of Pagoda Bridge
After approximately 400 years of existence, Pagoda Bridge, a unique architectural symbol of Hoi An, has significantly deteriorated. Thanks to the efforts of both domestic and international experts, along with cooperation organizations from Japan, a major restoration project has revived Pagoda Bridge, ensuring its endurance through the ages.
Known as the Japanese Bridge or Lai Vien Kieu, Pagoda Bridge holds exceptional historical, cultural, and artistic architectural value. It has become a distinctive emblem and the soul of Hoi An. Over 400 years since its initial construction, despite undergoing several renovations, Pagoda Bridge could not escape the degradation that typically affects wooden structures.
Through different historical periods and under the impact of time and the environment, especially the annual onslaught of storms and floods, the structure suffered severe damage, requiring urgent restoration.
After extensive research involving numerous surveys, conferences, workshops, and consultations to agree on a restoration approach, the renovation of Pagoda Bridge began on December 28, 2022. Over 19 months later, the project was completed on August 03, 2024.
This time, experts and artisans faced a significant challenge in restoring Pagoda Bridge. After nearly half a century, the damage was extensive, with many components entirely deteriorated. Restoring the structure to its original state required careful, precise, and scientific planning based on on-site surveys, archaeological findings, expert advice, and official approvals
Notably, this was the first time a historical monument was restored using an “open dissection” method. The restoration took place in the heart of the bustling ancient town, allowing visitors and locals to directly observe, access, and learn about the entire process of Pagoda Bridge’s restoration.
During the restoration, intricate documentation was carried out for every detail, such as bricks, tiles, beams, floors, rafters, roofs, patterns, and motifs. Each element was recorded through photographs and videos, capturing their shapes, colours, dimensions, and positions to avoid errors during dismantling and reassembly.
Thanks to this careful and scientific approach, the architectural form and structure of Pagoda Bridge, from its overall to detailed design, were preserved almost intact. Original components and artifacts of historical value that remained in good condition were reused, while damaged parts were reinforced and repaired for reuse using traditional techniques combined with modern materials and chemicals. Only a few completely destroyed components were replaced, ensuring their appearance, materials, and craftsmanship closely matched the originals.
After nearly half a century of exposure to time and harsh weather, the restoration has revived Pagoda Bridge. The monument’s flaws have been nearly entirely rectified, its stability significantly enhanced, and its longevity assured. Now, it continues to stand as an enduring part of Hoi An’s cultural heritage, welcoming visitors from around the world as an essential stop on their journey of exploration./.
- By Thanh Hoa/VNP Translated by Phuong Tra