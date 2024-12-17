Revival of Pagoda Bridge

17/12/2024

After approximately 400 years of existence, Pagoda Bridge, a unique architectural symbol of Hoi An, has significantly deteriorated.

The dismantling process of Pagoda Bridge was carried out and carefully monitored. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

The Chua (Pagoda) Bridge has been revitalized after a major restoration in 2024. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

After extensive research involving numerous surveys, conferences, workshops, and consultations to agree on a restoration approach, the renovation of Pagoda Bridge began on December 28, 2022. Over 19 months later, the project was completed on August 03, 2024.

This time, experts and artisans faced a significant challenge in restoring Pagoda Bridge. After nearly half a century, the damage was extensive, with many components entirely deteriorated. Restoring the structure to its original state required careful, precise, and scientific planning based on on-site surveys, archaeological findings, expert advice, and official approvals

Many original components have been preserved almost entirely. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Notably, this was the first time a historical monument was restored using an “open dissection” method. The restoration took place in the heart of the bustling ancient town, allowing visitors and locals to directly observe, access, and learn about the entire process of Pagoda Bridge’s restoration.

A pair of couplets on a side of the bridge. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

During the restoration, intricate documentation was carried out for every detail, such as bricks, tiles, beams, floors, rafters, roofs, patterns, and motifs. Each element was recorded through photographs and videos, capturing their shapes, colours, dimensions, and positions to avoid errors during dismantling and reassembly.

This restoration effort has successfully extended the lifespan of the Pagoda Bridge while preserving its original values. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

Thanks to this careful and scientific approach, the architectural form and structure of Pagoda Bridge, from its overall to detailed design, were preserved almost intact. Original components and artifacts of historical value that remained in good condition were reused, while damaged parts were reinforced and repaired for reuse using traditional techniques combined with modern materials and chemicals. Only a few completely destroyed components were replaced, ensuring their appearance, materials, and craftsmanship closely matched the originals.

After the major restoration, The Pagoda Bridge still retains its original charm and ancient beauty. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP

After nearly half a century of exposure to time and harsh weather, the restoration has revived Pagoda Bridge. The monument’s flaws have been nearly entirely rectified, its stability significantly enhanced, and its longevity assured. Now, it continues to stand as an enduring part of Hoi An’s cultural heritage, welcoming visitors from around the world as an essential stop on their journey of exploration./.

Tourists visiting Pagoda Bridge after its restoration. Photo: Thanh Hoa/VNP