Return of Sarus Cranes: Hope Takes Wing in Dong Thap Wetland
Spreading across over 7,300 ha of shimmering water and emerald grass, Tram Chim is one of the last surviving fragments of the once-vast Dong Thap Muoi wetlands and a biodiversity hotspot hosting hundreds of plant species, water birds, and rare aquatic animals, said its Director Nguyen Van Lam.
Tram Chim National Park hosts hundreds of plant species, water birds, and rare aquatic animals. (Photo: VNA)
In 2012, Tram Chim became Vietnam’s fourth Ramsar site and the world’s 2,000th, an international seal of approval for wetlands of global importance.
Asian openbill storks gather and breed at Tram Chim National Park. (Photo: VNA)
However, the number sharply declined, and not a single crane returned in 2020, 2022, or 2023. In response, Dong Thap introduced a 2022–2032 conservation and development plan to bring back the cranes and restore the wetland that sustains them.
To lure the birds back, the park has prioritised full ecosystem rehabilitation: restoring natural water flows, eradicating invasive species, and re-establishing vast Eleocharis fields that serve as the cranes’ primary food source.
Fields under the model "Ecological rice production combined with the conservation and development of sarus cranes at Tram Chim National Park" (Photo: VNA)
The payoff is already visible: wild rice and Eleocharis are rebounding, and in 2024, several Eastern sarus cranes reappeared in management subzone A5 after years of absence, an encouraging sign that habitat quality is improving. Numerous other rare water birds have also followed.
Visitors experience a "day in the life of a fisherman" at Tram Chim National Park. (Photo: VNA)
Breeding and releasing 100 cranes into the wild
Two years into the project, encouraging initial results have been reaped. Phase 1 facilities, including chick nurseries, pairing cages, semi-wild acclimatisation pens, veterinary clinics, and feed storage, are complete.
The first batch of six sarus cranes hails from Thailand (Photo: VNA)
Looking ahead, Dong Thap will complete the project management board and specialist teams, finalise transport logistics for the next batch of cranes due in 2026, and prepare for initial wild releases.
Vietnamese keepers are to be trained in Thailand on everything from artificial incubation, chick rearing to breeding pair management and post-release monitoring. Foreign experts will mentor on-site, transferring decades of hard-won knowledge, so that the Tram Chim staff can master the entire caring, breeding, and conservation process.
Backed by local resolve, community involvement, and global support, Tram Chim’s Eastern sarus crane project aims to secure the species’ future in-country survival, while boosting biodiversity and cementing Dong Thap’s status as a premier eco-tourism destination with tangible economic benefits and pride for residents./.