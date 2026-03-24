Resolution No. 80’s - Imprint on Vietnam’s Spring Festivals

24/03/2026

The Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Resolution No. 80 on cultural development has emerged as a powerful catalyst, breathing renewed vitality into Vietnam’s traditional cultural values during the spring festivals of the Year of the Horse 2026.

Xuan Pha Folk Performance depicts envoys from five ancient kingdoms presenting tribute and performing traditional dances and songs to congratulate the Vietnamese emperor. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

In the opening days of the Lunar New Year, festive energy ripples across the country. From centuries-old communal houses to bustling tourism complexes, public spaces come alive with color, music, ritual and storytelling.

Panoramic view of the Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival in Hanoi. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

A seated tug-of-war competition takes place in Hanoi. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

This year’s celebrations, however, carry added weight: a deliberate alignment between cultural heritage and sustainable development under Resolution No. 80, titled “Developing Culture and Harnessing the Strength of Vietnamese Culture and People in the New Era,” issued by the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The “Quan Dam” procession at Dong Ky Village Festival in Bac Ninh. Photo: Viet Cuong/VNP

The Tu Linh (four sacred beasts) Boat Race at the Hoang Sa Soldiers’ Commemoration Festival in Ly Son, Quang Ngai. Photo: Thong Thien/VN

Promulgated in the lead-up to Lunar New Year 2026, the resolution affirms culture as a central pillar of the national development strategy. It moves beyond preservation toward activation, encouraging innovation, creative industries and contemporary cultural expressions that resonate with global integration while safeguarding core identity.

Early spring festivals offer tangible evidence of that shift. Organizers have integrated digital technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to reconstruct historical narratives and present heritage through immersive platforms. A notable example is the Tet special section of the Nhan Dan Newspaper, which introduced an interactive Vietnamese calligraphy application, enabling users to engage with a time-honored scholarly tradition through a modern interface.

Meanwhile, large-scale art performances and regional culinary showcases have been expanded, broadening access to the diversity of Vietnam’s cultural landscape. Educational and communication campaigns on history and heritage have also intensified, particularly among younger audiences, reinforcing intergenerational transmission and cultural stewardship.

Spring 2026 thus represents more than a festive interlude; it marks a strategic moment of cultural dissemination and renewal. The early implementation of Resolution No. 80 is already yielding an immeasurable impact, positioning Vietnamese culture not only as a treasured legacy, but as an endogenous capital and a dynamic driver of national advancement in a new era.

Story: Thong Thien Photos: VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi