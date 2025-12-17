Resolution No. 57’s Strategic Vision: Applying Science and Technology to Advance Desert-Adapted Agriculture in Vietnam

17/12/2025

With a long coastline and diverse topography, Vietnam faces rising pressures from desertification and land degradation, particularly in the arid belt once encompassing Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan, areas that fall within the boundaries of today’s Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong provinces. Yet sustained investment in science, technology, and climate-resilient innovation is beginning to reverse these trends. Once-barren landscapes are gradually regenerating, laying the groundwork for viable and sustainable models of desert-adapted agriculture.

According to recent assessments, approximately 35.7% of Vietnam’s natural land area is experiencing degradation, with agricultural and forestry lands constituting a significant portion of the affected zones. The coastal provinces of central Vietnam, particularly Ninh Thuan and the former Binh Thuan region, remain among the most severely impacted, facing prolonged drought, nutrient-poor soil, shifting sands, and saltwater intrusion. These compounding pressures have affected local livelihoods, heightened environmental vulnerability, and introduced new risks to regional and national food security.

Against this backdrop, science and technology have become indispensable instruments for mitigating desertification and converting inhospitable terrain into productive agricultural land. As Dr. Doan Truong Thu observed in an article for Communist Review, desert agriculture encompasses the integration of local knowledge, emerging scientific insights, and modern technological solutions to overcome natural limitations and, in some cases, to enhance ecological conditions, in support of long-term sustainable development.

This vision has become especially pertinent to the coastal zones of Lam Dong and Khanh Hoa, two of the country’s driest regions, where traditional farming practices long struggled to take root. As part of a broader sectoral restructuring effort, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has designated high-tech, climate-adaptive agriculture as a strategic priority. The transition is increasingly evident on the ground: dragon fruit, once the area’s defining crop, is gradually giving way to more efficient, resilient, and technology-enabled production models.

Thanks to advances in agricultural technology, the area under asparagus cultivation in Khanh Hoa has steadily expanded, from about 250ha in late 2020 to 426ha by the end of 2022. As of July 2025, more than 300ha are in production, with plans to reach 500 hectares, mainly in coastal districts. Photo: VNP



Over time, the very disadvantages that once hindered development have become competitive advantages. The regions’ abundant sunlight and low humidity create ideal conditions for heat-loving crops such as grapes, apples, and aloe vera while limiting pests.

Drip irrigation and mist irrigation, both regarded as core technologies in modern desert agriculture, are enabling farmers to conserve increasingly scarce water resources. Drip systems, extensively validated in arid regions such as Israel, supply water and nutrients directly to plant roots, significantly reducing evaporation and runoff. Lam Dong Province has deployed this technology at scale, achieving strong results in crops such as dragon fruit and melons and demonstrating its potential for broader adoption in drought-prone areas.

Water-harvesting technologies, including subsurface infiltration pipes, rainwater storage tanks, and slope-based catchment systems, are now in use throughout Khanh Hoa and Lam Dong, maximizing local water availability.

Research and adoption of drought- and salt-tolerant crop varieties have also created new opportunities for farmers and agribusinesses operating in degraded areas. Research institutes and agri-tech companies are developing and selecting crop varieties that combine environmental resilience with high productivity and market value. Salt-tolerant rice, heat-tolerant grapes, dragon fruit, and drought-resistant vegetables have already demonstrated strong performances.



Biotechnology, through tissue culture and gene-editing within legal frameworks, promises to deliver breakthrough cultivars capable of thriving under harsh conditions.

Digital technology are also reshaping desert agriculture. Internet of Things (IoT) systems now collect environmental and soil data, while Artificial Intelligence (AI) analyzes that data to provide precise recommendations on irrigation, fertilization, and harvest timing. Enfarm, a Vietnamese agri-tech company, is a standout example, using sensors and AI to optimize production and even extending its model to challenging environments in Africa.

Binh Thuan’s desert farming initiatives illustrate this potential vividly. The province has transformed low-yield rice fields into high-tech dragon fruit and melon farms and developed modern cattle and goat production, turning adversity into opportunity.

Nguyen Van Ba, a pioneering farmer in Ninh Thuan who adopted drip irrigation, recalls, “It used to be extremely difficult to grow rice here. It required a lot of water, and yields were low. After switching to grapes with drip irrigation and receiving technical support, I not only saved a tremendous amount of water but also produced high-quality grapes that sold at a premium. My family’s income has improved significantly.”

In Ninh Thuan, science and technology are also being applied to sheep farming. Efforts focus on breed improvement, health management, traceability, and value-chain development through technical support, production linkages, digital labeling, and tourism tied to sheep products. Specific initiatives include technology transfer, the use of beneficial microorganisms in feed processing, and modern disease-control practices to ensure clean, high-value outputs.

Science and technology are not simply tools, they are the strategic pathway enabling Vietnam to unlock the potential of desert agriculture, safeguard food security, raise household incomes, and preserve the environment in the long term.



