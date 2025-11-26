Resolution 71: Educational Breakthrough for a Stronger Vietnam
On August 22, 2025, Party General Secretary To Lam, on behalf of the Politburo, signed and promulgated Resolution 71-NQ/TW on breakthrough developments in education and training. This resolution further affirms that education is the key driving force determining the country's future and the "key" to realizing the aspiration of a powerful and prosperous Vietnam.
Speaking at the online conference to deploy four important resolutions of the Politburo on September 16, 2025, Party General Secretary To Lam emphasizedthat investing in education is investing in, nurturing, and elevating the "national vitality", and investing in the nation's future. Accordingly, education and training must be developed under the motto: "Quality as the axis – Teachers as the core – Technology as the leverage".
Resolution 71 sets an ambitious goal that by 2045, Vietnam will have a modern, equitable, and quality national education system, ranking among the top 20 countries in the world. To achieve this, Resolution 71 calls for drastic institutional reform, creating specific mechanisms, special policies, and superior investment resources for the development of education and training. The resolution explicitly mandates that at least 20% of the state budget expenditure must be allocated to education and training, with a minimum of 5% for investment expenditure and 3% for higher education. This is a strong commitment that creates a firm financial foundation for educational development while opening a mechanism for the entire society to care for the "nurturing people" endeavor.
According to Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son, this is an exceptional opportunity for Vietnamese education to make a leap forward, as education is no longer just the sector's mission but has become central to the national development strategy.
Specific, synchronized policies are being implemented, demonstrating the profound humanistic nature of a nation that values knowledge and is committed to "leaving no one behind". Notably, starting from the 2025-2026 academic year, the state will invest in building 248 inter-level primary and secondary boarding schools in border communes, and provide lunch support for primary and secondary students in disadvantaged areas, prioritizing remote mountainous border communes. In Hanoi alone, approximately 768,000 primary students (both public and private) will benefit from this policy.
For the teaching staff, Resolution 71 introduces a series of groundbreaking policies, including raising the minimum professional incentive allowance to 70% for pre-school and general education teachers; a minimum of 30% for staff; and 100% for teachers in extremely difficult areas, borders, islands, and ethnic minority regions. This step demonstrates the Party and State's deep respect and profound care for those who sow the seeds of knowledge.
Beyond supporting teachers, Resolution 71 also includes policies to mobilize talented individuals from outside the traditional teaching force to participate in instruction, implement a regimen of co-affiliated faculty at educational institutions, and encourage experts to lead scientific research in schools. These mechanisms are expected to help bridge the educational gap between privileged and disadvantaged regions.
With its strategic vision, clear orientation, and strong commitment to resources, Resolution 71-NQ/TW is not only a major turning point for the education sector but also a roadmap for the aspiration of a powerful Vietnam - a place where every citizen can study, achieve comprehensive development, and contribute to the country's prosperous and intellectual future./.
By VNA Translated by Hong Hanh