Renewing the Essence of Bat Trang Pottery

18/06/2026

In Bat Trang pottery village on the outskirts of Hanoi where centuries-old ceramic traditions have been preserved along the Red River, Tan Thinh Ceramics Production and Trading Cooperative has chosen its own path: renewing traditional craftsmanship while giving Bat Trang ceramics a contemporary identity.

Founded in 2013, the cooperative brought together 11 artisans under the leadership of Meritorious Artisan Tran Duc Tan. From the outset, the group sought to not only preserve traditional glazes, but also create ceramics with a distinctive identity suited to modern life.

Artisan Tran Duc Tan - founder of Tan Thinh Cooperative. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

“Bat Trang villagers have always valued the legacy left by previous generations,” Tan said. “But if we only preserve old values without innovation, traditional ceramics will struggle to reach modern markets.”

From that vision, Tan Thinh spent five years researching and developing Suoi Ngoc glaze, now the brand’s signature product line. Made entirely from domestic materials and fired at between 1,250 - 1,300 degrees Celsius, the glaze creates a glossy, jade-like surface with translucent and iridescent effects. Its five characteristic colors represent the five elements of Eastern philosophy - metal, wood, water, fire, and earth, blending cultural tradition with modern aesthetics.

According to Tan, the Suoi Ngoc glaze is special because of its individuality. “No two products are ever completely identical,” he said. “Each piece is shaped by the interaction of earth, water, and fire in a single unrepeatable moment.”

A ceramic horse sculpture being decorated with intricate patterns. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

At the work place of Tan Thinh Cooperative. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Ceramic products being loaded into the kiln. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

“Bat Trang villagers have always valued the legacy left by previous generations,” Tan said. “But if we only preserve old values without innovation, traditional ceramics will struggle to reach modern markets.”

From that vision, Tan Thinh spent five years researching and developing Suoi Ngoc glaze, now the brand’s signature product line. Made entirely from domestic materials and fired at between 1,250 - 1,300 degrees Celsius, the glaze creates a glossy, jade-like surface with translucent and iridescent effects. Its five characteristic colors represent the five elements of Eastern philosophy - metal, wood, water, fire, and earth, blending cultural tradition with modern aesthetics.

According to Tan, the Suoi Ngoc glaze is special because of its individuality. “No two products are ever completely identical,” he said. “Each piece is shaped by the interaction of earth, water, and fire in a single unrepeatable moment.”

Tan Thinh Cooperative’s Suoi Ngoc glazed products are a favorite choice of customers. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

Tan Thinh Cooperative’s Suoi Ngoc glazed products are a favorite choice of customers. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

The product display space of Tan Thinh Ceramics Production and Trading Cooperative. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

For Artisan Tran Duc Tan, renewing the essence of Bat Trang is not about moving away from tradition, but allowing heritage to continue in modern times. From Bat Trang village, Tan Thinh is telling the tale of Vietnamese ceramics to a wider international audience.

Decorative vases showcasing the artisans’ craftsmanship. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP

The product display space of Tan Thinh Ceramics Production and Trading Cooperative. Photo: Thanh Giang/VNP