"Dr. Rice"

28/12/2023

Prof. Dr. Doctor, Hero of Labor and People's Teacher Vo Tong Xuan is a prominent scientist in the field of agriculture and the creator of many special rice varieties in the Mekong Delta region. He is also a pioneer in supporting numerous agricultural developments in various countries and is affectionately known by international friends as "Dr. Rice".

Prof.Vo Tong Xuan has contributed to making Vietnam a leading rice-exporting country globally. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

In 2022, the Consulate General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with Can Tho University, organized a ceremony to bestow the "Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon" from the Japanese government on Prof. Dr. Vo Tong Xuan, Honorary Rector of Can Tho University.

Watanabe Nobuhiro, Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City, stated that Prof. Dr. Vo Tong Xuan contributed to transforming Vietnam from a rice importing country into a world-renowned rice exporting nation. The research achievements of Prof.Dr. Vo Tong Xuan in rice cultivation are not only recognized in Vietnam but also in Japan and many countries in the region.

According to Watanabe Nobuhiro, Prof. Dr. Xuan studied in Japan in the 1970s, and to this day, his academic relationship with Kyushu University in Japan is still maintained. Many researchers in Japan have also benefited from the guidance of Prof. Dr. Xuan. For these reasons, he is fondly referred to as "Dr. Rice" by international friends.

In 2006, Sahr Johnny, then the Ambassador of Sierra Leone in Beijing, China, through an introduction from a company, visited Vietnam to meet with Prof. Dr. Xuan to discuss assistance in food production for his country.

Prof. Vo Tong Xuan participating in international cooperation programs. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Prof. Dr. Xuan accepted the offer immediately, thinking, "I believe that from a country suffering from food shortages, Vietnam has risen to become the second largest rice exporter globally, so we can share our experience with Sierra Leone".

During a week in Sierra Leone, Prof. Dr. Xuan traveled extensively, interacting with tribal leaders and farmers to understand their farming practices. Simultaneously, he discussed with his rice research staff at Rokupr town to identify challenges in research and technology transfer.

Over a year after the survey, the "Sierra Leone Food Safety Task Force" led by Prof. Dr. Xuan was established. On his second trip to Sierra Leone, Prof. Dr. Xuan and his team brought along 50 high-yield rice varieties and 10 high-quality rice varieties from the Mekong Delta.

Based on his previous survey, Prof. Dr. Xuan noticed that Sierra Leone, with its vast land and sparse population, had a climate similar to the Mekong Delta. However, most people still practiced extensive rice farming, with no advanced techniques. Water irrigation here relied entirely on rainfall, without any irrigation systems, resulting in yields of only 2-3tons per hectare.

The rice varieties he brought were tested in the Mange Bureh area and the Rokupr research station. Vietnamese experts achieved two successes. First, they successfully planted two rice crops, with a growth period of only 95-100 days and a yield of about 4.7tons per hectare. Additionally, they saved enough rice seeds for widespread cultivation. Following the successful trial in Sierra Leone, Prof. Dr. Xuan and his team continued their surveys in Nigeria, Sudan, Mozambique, Rwanda, Burundi, and Liberia.

The story of the success in Sierra Leone was recounted at an international online conference on food security and nutrition held at the end of May 2022. Prof. Dr. Xuan still wanted to do more to help the people of Africa reduce food security concerns. "In Africa, food production lies in the land, and there is an abundance of manpower, especially young people eager to work. Just equip them with skills, tools, and technology for production, and Africa will surely triumph over the 'enemy of hunger,' ensuring food security and sustainable development," he said.

He talks with partners at the project "Building and establishing sustainable value chains for smallholder rice farming in the Mekong Delta". Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

Prof. Vo Tong Xuan receiving love from Vietnamese farmers and international friends. Photo: Files



At 82 years old, "Dr. Rice" in the Mekong Delta still exudes the spirit of a "Southern old man" with a packed schedule. He continues to harbor many agricultural projects in various localities, with the hope of helping farmers escape poverty.

Story: Thao Vy

Photos: Khanh Long/VNP & Files

Translated by Nguyen Tuoi