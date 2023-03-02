Quang Phu Cau Incense-Making Village

Visiting Quang Phu Cau incense-making village on the outskirts of Hanoi, people will be fascinated by the amazing images and busy life of the people in the traditional craft village.

Quang Phu Cau recieves numerous visitors everyday. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

Located in Ung Hoa district, 35km from downtown Hanoi, the village is well known for its century-old craft of making incense. In the past, making incense was done only in Phu Luong Thuong village. Gradually the craft spreads to Dao Tu and Cau Bau villages. At present, Quang Phu Cau commune has become one of the most prominent incense making villages in the suburbs of the capital. Quang Phu Cau still has the traditions of a northern delta village but it also has a modern touch.

Arranging bunches of incense sticks into different shapes for tourists to take pictures. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP







Exploring the traditional craft village, visitors can have a chance to learn about the process of making incense. Materials used to make incense must be carefully selected because this profession has many spiritual elements. The bamboo used to make the stems must be "old enough" and have to go through a careful screening process. In the past, people split the bamboo by hand. Today, they rely on machines to complete orders on time.

On sunny days, one can see dyed incense around the village. All sidewalks and roads in the village are colored with the pink and red of incense sticks. Bundles of incense look like giant flowers which create a bright painting. The gentle scent of incense sticks makes people more relaxed when going for a walk around the village.

Colorful bunches of incense sticks in Quang Phu Cau village. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP



This incense village has for many years been a destination for domestic and foreign photographers to take pictures. Many photos of this village have won prizes.

It is one of long-lasting traditional craft villages which has been maintained and developed. This place has not only kept the soul of the spiritual and cultural items, but is also a beautiful destination for tourists.

Drying incense sticks in Quang Phu Cau village. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP



Quang Phu Cau incense village has become one of the special places that clearly depicts the culture of the countryside in the Northern Delta.

Visitors pose for photos at Quang Phu Cau village.

The village has become a favourite destination for both domestic and foreign visitors. Photo: Cong Dat/VNP

From the Hanoi capital downtown, visitors can travel on the national highway 21B or the provincial highway 429 to go to Quang Phu Cau village. In addition, Cat Linh – Ha Dong metro line is also a good choice for visitors to reach the village. From the final station of the metro line at Yen Nghia, visitors travel on bus No.91 to Quang Phu Cau.

By Khanh Long & Cong Dat/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi



