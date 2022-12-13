Promoting Comprehensive and Sustainable Cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia

13/12/2022

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has successfully wrapped up his official visit to Cambodia, contributing to deepening the “good neighborliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation” with Cambodia.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his entourage at the Cambodia-Vietnam Monument. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA

During his official visit to Cambodia, PM Chinh held talks with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen, paid a call on King Norodom Sihamoni and met with Senate President Samdech Say Chhum and National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin.

At the meetings, the leaders of the two sides expressed their friendship, mutual understanding and trust, talked about each country's situation and exchanged information about bilateral cooperation as well as international and regional issues of mutual concern. There were even gestures that went beyond the framework of normal diplomatic etiquette.

The leaders affirmed to continue to turn the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries into a new stage of development on the basis of equality, mutual benefit, effective cooperation, and respect for each other's interests in all fields. These include politics and diplomacy, defense-security economics, trade and investment, border cooperation; culture, education, and promoting the settlement of some border related issues.

The Vietnamese Prime Minister holds talks with his Cambodian counterpart Techo Hun Sen. Photo: Duong Giang/VNA

The two sides signed 11 cooperation documents: Memorandum of Understanding on the Types and Quantity of Commercial Motor Vehicles for the Implementation of the Agreement and the Protocol on Road Transportation; Memorandum of Understanding on Agriculture cooperation; Agreement on Border Trade; Joint Undertaking on administrative co-operation in the framework of article 56(1)(a) of the commission delegated regulation (EU) 2015/2446 of 28 July 2015 supplementing regulation (EU) No 952/2013 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards detailed rules concerning certain provisions of the Union Customs code for bicycle accessories and parts; Joint Undertaking on administrative co-operation pursuant to section 18(3) (B) of the Customs (Origin of chargeable goods: Trade preference scheme) (EU EXIT) regulation 2020; Memorandum of Understanding on radio and television cooperation term 2022 - 2025; Memorandum of Understanding on the cooperation in the field of Post, Telecommunications, ICT and Digital transformation; Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation between the Ministry of Cult and Religion of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Committee for Ethnic Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; Memorandum of Understanding concerning cooperation in the field of labor; Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Area of Financial Innovations and Payment Systems; Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Viettel (Cambodia) PTE. LTD. On this occasion, private sectors of the two countries also signed a number of business contracts and cooperation agreements.

With 11 signed bilateral cooperation documents, PM Pham Minh Chinh and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen proposed the construction of transport routes connecting the two countries, including an expressway from Phnom Penh to Vietnam, creating conditions to promote cooperation, especially in the areas of trade, tourism, and logistics services between the two countries and to join the global supply chain.

At the talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested that Cambodia continue to create favorable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work stably and legally in Cambodia, remove obstacles in the process of handling legal documents for Vietnamese people …

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to Cambodia has contributing to deepening the “good neighborliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation”. The visit holds great significance in the "Cambodia - Vietnam, Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Year 2022" to celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, helping to promote bilateral relations grow stronger in the near future.

Story: VNP - Photos: VNA - Translated by Nguyen Tuoi