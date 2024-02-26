Promoting ASEAN Destination Connectivity

Demonstrating a commitment to enhancing the quality of tourism services, promoting destination connectivity, and steering sustainable tourism development in the region, the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2024 has put forth numerous initiatives to effectively and substantially boost intra-ASEAN as well as ASEAN partnerships.

Under the theme "Quality and Responsible Tourism - Sustaining an ASEAN Future," Southeast Asian countries aim to create highquality destinations, implement environmentally responsible tourism actions, and meet the demands for rapid and sustainable tourism recovery in the future.



Nguyen Van Hung, the Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, noted that in recent years, ASEAN+3 countries, as well as ASEAN with its partners, have collaborated to implement action plans with four major activities of exhibitions, tourism fairs, tourism seminars, and digital transformation activities. Initial results show that these activities have achieved significant accomplishments, particularly in terms of collaboration and mutual support.

The opening ceremony of the Perfume (Huong) Pagoda Festival during the Lunar New Year 2023 at the Perfume Pagoda historical site in My Duc District, Hanoi. Photo: VNA

According to the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan, by 2025, ASEAN aims to become a high-quality tourism destination. The region will strive to promote widespread responsible and sustainable tourism development, encompassing balance and inclusiveness, contributing significantly to the socio-economic wellbeing of Southeast Asian populations. "ASEAN Festival Tourism Development" is expected to diversify tourism products in the region and enhance intra-regional destination connectivity.

The ASEAN region is renowned for its festivals, with celebrations happening throughout the year, showcasing various cultural nuances. These festivals include those reflecting agricultural, religious, hero-worship, royal, and artisanal themes. Festival tourism provides an opportunity for tourists to explore indigenous cultures, traditional cuisines, and, notably, experience unique entertainment activities.

The Buon Don Elephant Festival 2023 in KrongNa Commune, Dak Lak Province. Photo: VNA

In recent years, festival-linked tourism has steadily grown in many Southeast Asian countries. Festival organization methods have become more innovative and professional, with numerous activities attracting tourists. Many festivals have become national brands, drawing participants from around the world. Examples include the Songkran Water Festival and Lantern Festival in Thailand, Chnam Thmey New Year Celebration in Cambodia, Boat Racing Festival in Laos, Bali Arts Festival in Indonesia, MassKara Smile Festival in the Philippines, Hue Festival, and Mid-Autumn Festival in Vietnam.

The Buddhist heritage site of Borobudur in Yogyakarta, Central Java, Indonesia. Photo: AFP/VNA

Furthermore, by enriching tourism products such as ecotourism, religious tourism, and medical tourism, the tourism industry not only creates more employment opportunities for local residents but also increases the value of products, providing tourists with a wider array of choices.



Thai people and tourists celebrating the Songkran festival in 2023. Photo: VNA

Currently serving as Chairman of the ASEAN Tourism Resources, Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, and the main coordinator of the "Building ASEAN Festival Tourism Products" project, Vietnam supports Laos in establishing ASEAN ecotourism standards as a priority for implementation during its ASEAN Chairmanship year. Vietnam suggests that ASEAN explore new standards in the coming years, considering emerging regional trends such as golf tourism, which is an attractive product and strength of many member countries.



According to expert predictions, the global tourism industry is expected to fully recover from 2024 onward. In its role as the ASEAN Chairman in 2024, Laos, along with other member countries, will intensify efforts in "strengthening connectivity and recovery capabilities," especially focusing on sustainable development of ASEAN tourism destinations./.

