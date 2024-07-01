Professor Vu Thi Thu Ha: The Catalyst “Wizard”

A new generation of multi-functional additives, ECOAL and FNT6VN, developed by Prof. Vu Thi Thu Ha, Director of the National Key Laboratory on Petrochemical Refining Technology (Keylab PRT), promises to revolutionize Vietnam's fossil fuel industries - liquid, solid, and gas - with its ability to save fuel and reduce emissions like no other additive before.

Prof. Vu Thi Thu Ha, Director of Keylab PRT and Vice Director of Vietnam Institute of Industrial Chemistry. Photo: Khanh Long/VNP

The Story of the "Catalysts"



The story of how Tan Thang Cement Factory saved nearly 170 billion dong (7.34 billion US dollars)/ year in fuel costs by using the ECOAL additive has become a hot topic in the Vietnamese cement industry. Many delegations of technical officers from cement factories across the country have come to visit and learn about using the additive in the factory's production line.

According to Professor Ha, the first "catalyst" was collaboration between her and the ECOAL additive research project team with Tan Thang Cement Joint Stock Company - a business with a pioneering, innovative, and risk-taking leadership team. With this "catalyst," Professor Ha and her colleagues had the opportunity to take their research product from the laboratory to direct application in the production process of a private enterprise.

Professor Vu Thi Thu Ha is the owner of a "technology bank" with nearly 40 patents granted by Vietnam and the US. She is also one of the youngest female scientists to win the Kovalevskaia Prize in 2011.

Professor Ha said that scientists only know the properties and mechanisms of action of research products, while factory operators know how to achieve the best results. Therefore, she and her colleagues were fortunate to have a second "catalyst" - meeting the factory's operating engineers, whom she praised as "truly excellent technologists with high qualifications and a special professional sense". Recalling the test runs at Tan Thang Cement Factory, Professor Ha said that although the results were unsuccessful after three days of application, the operating engineers still noticed a "good trend in the bad results". So, instead of stopping, they decided to try again. And on the 4th and 5th days, the results exceeded expectations. After that, these engineers continued to improve their research until they achieved the current results.

A Scientist Ventures from the Laboratory to the Market

Currently the National Key Laboratory on Petrochemical Refining Technology under the Ministry of Industry and Trade is one of 17 key laboratories in the country. Keylab PRT has reached an advanced level in the region and internationally, with modern and synchronized equipment. It has created products with high scientific content, reaching countries in the region and internationally. Professor Ha has made significant contributions to this achievement.

According to Professor Ha, patents in the Vietnamese market do not directly generate revenue. Understanding this, she and her colleagues at Keylab PRT chose to make products that they are sure will bring great benefits to society, so they will make complete products with sufficient legal status to circulate on the market.

Professor Ha's colleagues at Keylab PRT are used to seeing her take out personal loans or mortgage her assets to finance the pursuit of a scientific product researched by Keylab PRT itself. This is the "character" of Professor Ha - a responsible scientist with passion, silent sacrifice, willingness to take risks, and the choice to go all the way with her research product.

According to Professor Ha, catalysis is the heart of the industrial process. With products that follow the trend of the world, Keylab PRT has only stopped at basic research. For products that play an important role in Vietnam's development which are unique, and innovative, Professor Ha affirms that "she will go all the way, one way or another" to make products for the market./.

Story: Thao Vy Photos: Khanh Long/VNP & Files Translated by Hong Hanh