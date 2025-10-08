Professor Sugihara Kokichi and an Exhibition of Mathematical Illusions

08/10/2025

Blending scientific thinking with artistic creativity, Professor Sugihara Kokichi has turned mathematical visual perception into mesmerizing works of art. His exhibition, “Optical Illusion”, now on display in Vietnam, offers a fresh and immersive look at the intersection of mathematics and visual art in the modern world.

A leading expert in applied mathematics and spatial perception at the Meiji Institute for Advanced Study of Mathematical Sciences in Japan, Professor Sugihara is a four-time winner of the international “Best Illusion of the Year” contest. His mission is to inspire the public, especially young people in Vietnam, to discover the beauty of mathematics through illusions, 3D forms, and visually deceptive structures, while also showing how these concepts can be applied in real-world contexts.

The “Optical Illusion” exhibition is being held at the Vietnam-Japan Cultural Exchange Center from June to August 2025. Featuring 53 award-winning models and optical artworks previously displayed in Japan and around the world, it offers Vietnamese audiences an entirely new experience, one that challenges ordinary perceptions and builds cultural bridges through science, math, and art.

The “Optical Illusion” exhibition by Professor Sugihara Kokichi attracts a lot of visitors.

Among the standout works are “3D Schroder Staircase” (2021), previously shown at the Saga and Miyagi Art Museums. “Impossible Motion: Magnet Slopes,” which won first prize at the 2010 Asian Illusion Competition. His large-scale slopes was installed on Meiji University’s Nakano campus in 2018, while “Ambiguous Cylinder Illusion” earned second place at the 2016 Best Illusion contest.

Other notable pieces include “Returning to the Nest” (2022), selected for the 106th Nika Art Exhibition (Sculpture Division); “Four Family Members” (2019), displayed at the Ikeda Memorial Museum of Art; and “Soaring Without Looking Back”, which won the Excellence Award at the 14th Digital Modeling Contest by the Japan Society for Graphic Science.

The event draws a large audience eager to hear from Professor Sugihara Kokichi.

In addition to the exhibition, Professor Sugihara also led a workshop titled “The 3D Illusion World that Exists Even When We Know the Truth”. With a warm, engaging style, he captivated attendees and inspired them to explore the surprising power of optical illusions in mathematics.

The “Optical Illusion” exhibition does not just showcase remarkable art, it offers valuable insights into mathematical form, perception, and real-life problem-solving. It introduces Vietnamese audiences to the hidden beauty of mathematics, encouraging a deeper appreciation for how visual thinking can shape a safer and more creative world.

Professor Sugihara Kokichi holds the title of Distinguished Honorary Professor at the Meiji Institute for Advanced Study of Mathematical Sciences. His field of expertise is Engineering Mathematics. A four-time champion and two-time runnerup of the international “Best Illusion of the Year” contest, Professor Sugihara’s visual illusion works have been exhibited at science centers and museums around the world.



His work not only advances science but also contributes to safety and daily life. For example, understanding visual perception can prevent accidents caused by misleading road gradients. In photography, illusions help explain how lens choice affects depth perception. In sports, tourism, and advertising, visual illusions can guide spatial awareness and design strategies./.

Exploring the “Optical Illusion” exhibition by Professor Sugihara Kokichi.

Story: Van Tran Photos: Thanh Giang/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi

