Professor Dr. Furuta Motoo: From Vietnamologist to Pioneer of Global Education

17/12/2025

With over half a century dedicated to Vietnamese culture, Professor Dr. Furuta Motoo, Rector of the Vietnam-Japan University (VJU) at the Vietnam National University, Hanoi, is known not only as a profound Vietnamologist but also as a pioneer in creating a university model with an international vision. Driven by his love for Vietnamese people and culture, he has helped connect the knowledge of the two nations, opening a new direction for Vietnamese higher education in the era of global integration.

Prof. Dr. Furuta Motoo solemnly beats the drum to open the new academic year, 2025-2026.

Prof. Dr. Furuta Motoo delivers a speech welcoming the students.



Reporter: As the first foreigner to hold the position of Rector at a Vietnamese public university, how did you begin your work at VJU?

Professor Dr. Furuta Motoo: Having been closely involved with Vietnam for many years, I recognized that Vietnamese higher education is very strong in professional training but still limited in helping students develop global thinking and adaptability. Therefore, VJU chose a liberal education philosophy, focusing on developing students' critical thinking, international cooperation skills, and innovative spirit.

Reporter: How do you evaluate Vietnamese education today, in the context of global integration?

Professor Dr. Furuta Motoo: Vietnamese people are very eager to learn and have a long-standing educational foundation. Currently, higher education is undergoing a strong transformation with a spirit of reform and innovation. In some aspects, Vietnamese universities have been even more pioneering than those in Japan in quickly adapting to global trends. I believe that Vietnam will soon become an attractive destination for international students.

ProfessorDr. Furuta Motoo was born in 1949, graduated from the University of Tokyo in 1974, earned his Ph.D. in 1990, and currently serves as Rector of the Vietnam-Japan University (Vietnam National University, Hanoi), Chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Friendship Association, and President of the Japanese Association for Vietnamese Studies. As a Vietnamologist, he has done much research on modern Vietnamese history and politics. He previously held positions such as Director of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and Executive Vice President of the University of Tokyo (Japan). He is the first foreigner to receive Vietnam’s State Award for Science and Technology and, more recently, the Bao Son Award 2025, marking over half a century of dedication to Vietnam.





Rector Furuta Motoo has been committed to Vietnam Japan University for over 10 years.

Reporter: Japanese Studies is considered your "brainchild" at VJU. What notable results has this program achieved?

Professor Dr. Furuta Motoo: Currently, Japanese Studies is the program with the largest number of students among VJU's nine undergraduate programs. We implement all three educational levels - bachelor's, master's, and doctoral - with a focus on contemporary Japanese research in relation to Vietnam, while placing special emphasis on Japanese language proficiency and bilateral cultural understanding. The quality of the program's training is now comparable to institutions with decades of tradition in this field.

Prof. Dr. Furuta Motoo in a meeting discussing VJU’s 5-year strategic direction with a delegation from the Japanese government visiting the university.

Reporter: What orientations do you have to make VJU a destination for international students?

Professor Dr. Furuta Motoo: VJU's mission is to foster global human resources through Vietnam-Japan cooperation. Over the past 10 years, about 15% of the university's graduate students have come from more than 10 countries in Asia and Africa. We will continue to expand our international cooperation network, giving VJU a multicultural learning environment for the region.

Prof. Dr. Furuta Motoo cordially welcoming the Japanese delegation at the opening ceremony.

Reporter: On the occasion of the opening ceremony for the new 2025-2026 academic year, what message would you like to send to Vietnamese students?

Professor Dr. Furuta Motoo: I am always proud of Vietnamese students - who are intelligent, hardworking, and full of aspirations. I hope they continuously learn, innovate, and prepare to become global citizens, contributing to the development of the country and the region.

Along with the mission of the Vietnam-Japan University, I wish to contribute to nurturing global human resources through cooperation between Vietnam and Japan - individuals who possess not only knowledge and skills but also an open spirit, respect for multiculturalism, and an aspiration for the common future of humanity.

Reporter: Thank you very much!

Rector Furuta Motoo with professors and lecturers of the National University.

Prof. Dr. Furuta Motoo with students of Vietnam Japan University.

