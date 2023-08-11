Pro G Academy: Nurturing Vietnamese Dancers

Becoming dancers who can participate in professional competitions requires students to undergo 4-5 years of training, with an average of 2-3 practice sessions per week. Quynh Trang, a dancesport champion and co-founder of Pro G Academy, highlighted that dance art has now gained recognition as an official sport and is part of a national competition system. As a result, Pro G Academy serves as a training ground for young dancers until they are ready to compete, and different institutions and departments can select them to represent Vietnam in various competitions.