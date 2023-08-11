Pro G Academy: Nurturing Vietnamese Dancers
Established in September 2013, it initially started as a small-scale center teaching hip-hop and dance sport to kids aged 5 to 15. Its success and reputation grew as the children from Pro Dance center made their mark on television programs, including familiar names like Dang Quan, Bao Ngoc, Gia Linh, Gia Bao (Vietnam’s Got Talent), Yen Nhi (Junior Dancing with the Stars), Gia Nhu (Little Genius), My Tram and Ha My. Other young dancers who competed on the international stage included Anh Duc, Gia Nhu, Gia Linh, Gia Bao, Thu Ky, Tuan Linh and Dai Nghia. By 2016, the Pro Dance center was renamed Pro G Academy, becoming one of Vietnam's leading centers for nurturing young talents.
Today, Pro G Academy is divided into two segments. One caters to local residents, mainly adults who come to improve their fitness. The majority of Pro G Academy focuses on training young children from Vietnam to participate in domestic and international competitions. The training for Vietnamese dancers at Pro G Academy is divided into four stages, starting from the basics and progressing until they become proficient enough to compete in national and international events.
In the basic class, students undergo around three months of training. After this initial period, they have an evaluation, and those who meet the criteria move on to the advanced class. In the advanced class, they receive more specialized training to enhance their dancing skills.
Becoming dancers who can participate in professional competitions requires students to undergo 4-5 years of training, with an average of 2-3 practice sessions per week. Quynh Trang, a dancesport champion and co-founder of Pro G Academy, highlighted that dance art has now gained recognition as an official sport and is part of a national competition system. As a result, Pro G Academy serves as a training ground for young dancers until they are ready to compete, and different institutions and departments can select them to represent Vietnam in various competitions.
"I hope to elevate the children of Vietnam to an international level and also aspire to invite foreign professional dancers to come and teach in Vietnam. This way, more Vietnamese dancers will be acknowledged on international dance floors. It's also a way to foster a positive perception of the dance community," Quynh Trang said.
To date, Pro G Academy has trained dancers who have achieved awards and gold medals in various domestic competitions such as the Vietnam National Games, National Open Dance Sport Championships, and SEA Games.