Priorities in Digital Transformation

17/08/2023

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is head of the National Committee on Digital Transformation, recently emphasized four priorities in digital transformation. They include developing databases, promoting online public services, developing infrastructure and digital platforms, and ensuring cyber security and information safety.

Chairing the 6th meeting of the National Committee on Digital Transformation and a teleconference on digital transformation tasks and a project on population database, e-identification and e-authentication for national digital transformation for the 2022-2025 period (Project 06) with a vision towards 2030 in Hanoi, the prime minister hailed the positive progress in digital transformation and Project 06 since early this year.

The public awareness and action of digital transformation continue to change and is spread through all levels, sectors and localities. The work of completing institutions, mechanisms and policies to create frameworks and favorable conditions for national digital transformation in general and Project 06 in particular has been effectively implemented.

The healthcare sector in Bac Giang is actively promoting the utilization of chip-embedded Citizen Identity Cards for medical procedures and health insurance purposes. Photo: Dong Thuy/VNA

Digital economy, digital infrastructure and digital platforms continually develop; national and specialized databases are strongly implemented, connected and shared; online public services are enhanced; the work of ensuring security and safety of information systems, databases, and personal data protection is being paid much attention; resources for digital transformation are invested; and public services are created to serve the people, enterprises and state management. Digital transformation has contributed to economic growth and promoted national industrialization and modernization.



To push forward the above priorities, the prime minister underlined the need to mobilize the involvement of the entire political system, people and businesses in a systematic, flexible and drastic manner. Ministers, heads of sectors, secretaries of Party Committees and chairpersons of People’s Committees at all levels must give strong directions, invest in both human and finance resources for digital transformation, and focus on building institutions to remove bottlenecks for development. Digital platforms must be varied, comprehensive and convenient and databases must ensure the "correct, sufficient, clean and live" principles.

“The digital economy must be a driving force of the economy; digital society must be one of the foundations of our society; and digital culture must be the culture that constitutes progressive Vietnamese culture richly imbued with the national identity," stressed the prime minister.



The Ministry of Information and Communications has approved the program to promote the development and use of 35 national digital platforms for digital transformation, developing digital government, digital economy and digital society which are periodically updated and annually published. Currently, there are seven national databases of population; business registration; insurance; national electronic civil status; national land; finance and cadres, civil servants and public employees that have been given priorities to carry out, connect and share to serve the implementation of basic and essential services for people and enterprises.

According to the Ministry of Information and Communications, great strides have also been taken in information safety, cyber security, and the development of digital human resources, digital skills, digital citizens, digital enterprises, and digital payment. In addition, with an e-identification app (VNeID) people can create their own data and send it back to relevant agencies for identification, therefore it need not invest much in ministries for digitalization.

Digital transformation is an inevitable trend that is taking place around the world, and Vietnam is not an exception. Digital transformation is a new, difficult and sensitive job that requires resources, time and other necessary conditions. It was identified as one of the focal tasks by the 13th National Party Congress while the government is also implementing Plan 06 to carry out digital transformation tasks.

Story: VNP Photos: VNA Translated by Hong Hanh