Press Centre Inaugurated for 14th National Party Congress

15/01/2026

On the afternoon of January 14, at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, the Central Commission for Information and Mass Mobilization, together with the Executive Board of the Press Center for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, held the inauguration ceremony of the Congress Press Center.

The ceremony was attended by Politburo members Tran Cam Tu, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council.

Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and senior Party and State leaders visit the photo exhibition “Under the Party Flag – The Nation Enters a New Era,” organized by the Vietnam News Agency. Photo: VNA



Also in attendance were Party Central Committee Secretaries Trinh Van Quyet, Head of the Central Commission for Information and Mass Mobilization, and Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with members of the Party Central Committee; representatives of central ministries and agencies; members of the Press Center for the 14th National Party Congress; leaders of press organizations; and a large number of Vietnamese and international journalists.

Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and senior Party and State leaders tour the book and press exhibition. Photo: VNA Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu delivers remarks at an international press conference on the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Photo: VNA

Story: VNP Photos: VNA