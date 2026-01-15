Press Centre Inaugurated for 14th National Party Congress
On the afternoon of January 14, at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, the Central Commission for Information and Mass Mobilization, together with the Executive Board of the Press Center for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, held the inauguration ceremony of the Congress Press Center.
The ceremony was attended by Politburo members Tran Cam Tu, Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and Nguyen Xuan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council.
Also in attendance were Party Central Committee Secretaries Trinh Van Quyet, Head of the Central Commission for Information and Mass Mobilization, and Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs, along with members of the Party Central Committee; representatives of central ministries and agencies; members of the Press Center for the 14th National Party Congress; leaders of press organizations; and a large number of Vietnamese and international journalists.
Story: VNP Photos: VNA