Preserving and Promoting Muong Culture

29/01/2026





In the richly diverse cultural landscape of Phu Tho province following the administrative merger, Muong culture stands out as a cherished heritage and spiritual treasure of the Muong community, formerly part of Hoa Binh province. Rooted in centuries of history, Muong culture reflects a close connection between people, nature, and community life, forming a vital part of the province’s cultural identity today.

The ancestral worship ritual observed by the Muong people during the Lunar New Year has been maintained over many generations. Photo: VNA

Across Muong villages, traditional customs and practices continue to be carefully preserved and actively woven into daily life. From folk rituals, festivals, and traditional costumes to distinctive cuisine and forms of folk art such as gong performances and epic storytelling, Muong cultural values are passed down from generation to generation. Local elders and artisans play a key role in safeguarding this heritage, while younger generations are increasingly encouraged to learn and take pride in their cultural roots.

The Lunar New Year provides an opportunity for generations of the Muong community to come together, honor their roots, and uphold traditional cultural values. Photo: VNA

In recent years, the preservation of Muong culture has gone hand in hand with efforts to promote sustainable economic development. Cultural tourism has emerged as a promising direction, with community-based tourism models allowing visitors to experience authentic Muong village life, traditional stilt houses, and unique cultural performances. These activities not only create new livelihoods for local residents but also contribute to the broader development of rural areas.

As Phu Tho moves forward in an era of integration and development, Muong culture continues to spread and thrive beyond village boundaries. By preserving its cultural heritage while adapting to modern life, the Muong community is turning tradition into a valuable resource, one that strengthens social cohesion, enriches the province’s cultural diversity, and serves as a driving force for economic growth and tourism development.

A traditional leaf-platter feast featuring a variety of Muong ethnic dishes. Photo: VNA

Story: VNP Photos: VNA