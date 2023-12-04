Portraying Vietnamese Heroic Mothers

04/12/2023

Artist Dang Ai Viet started his journey on February 19, 2010, carrying paint and brushes on her small motorcycle. Photo: Files With the desire to immortalize the image of resilient, virtuous, and capable Vietnamese mothers, artist Dang Ai Viet embarked on a 10-year journey, traveling across the country on a motorcycle to sketch 2,400 portraits of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, preserving their legacy for future generations. During the 10 year journey, she traveled using her Charly motorbike. She had planned to depict the Vietnamese Heroic Mothers since 1995, but it wasn't until 16 years later that she finally carried it out. On February 19, 2010, she embarked on her journey when she turned 62, accompanied by her Charly motorbike and boxes of paint and brushes.

Portrait of artist Dang Ai Viet, 72 years old, who embarked on a journey to create over 2,400 portraits of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers throughout the country.

In 2010, 2011, and 2013, Viet was recognized by the Vietnam Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records as the first woman to use a Charly motorcycle to travel across all 63 provinces and create portrait paintings of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers. She also holds the record for the highest number of these portraits. She also became the first female artist to receive the title “Hero of Labor in the Renovation Period” on April 14, 2021. These accolades represent both recognition and appreciation from the community for her tremendous efforts and achievements.

When making this journey, the profound desire in her heart was not driven by personal fame or gain, but rather her wish to capture the image of the Vietnamese mother and preserve it for future generations. The extraordinary strength and inner resilience that enabled Viet to overcome the limitations of age and health must undoubtedly have been sourced from deep-seated sacred values and convictions.

Viet once shared that a mother asked her, "Who assigned you to paint these portraits?” She responded, "My heart assigned me. I will portray Vietnamese Heroic Mothers as long as my heart still beats".

Therefore, painting these portraits of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers is her way of repaying life. “I take pride in preserving the portraits of these mothers for next generations," Viet confided. She recalls a trip when she reached remote areas, crossed mountain passes, and arrived at the northernmost point of Lao Cai, only to find that some of the mothers there had passed away. On another occasion, when she met Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Nghi in Dai Minh, Yen Binh, Yen Bai, the woman was seriously ill. She ended up painting it with tears in her eyes.

Viet said that what she portrays isn't just the physical appearance of the mothers but rather their hearts and emotions. This is why she always makes an intimate connection with the mothers, so they can see her as a child and feel comfortable sharing their innermost thoughts and feelings with her.



For the artist, time is also a factor that drives her journey forward. She is always in a hurry because she fears that if she pauses to rest, the mothers might pass away, and then it would be impossible to capture their images once more.

In her mind, the work she has undertaken is a responsibility to her nation and the way she repays gratitude to those who sacrificed for the country. Artist Dang Ai Viet's journey is a powerful testament to spreading compassion and inspiration, particularly to the younger generation, about dreams, aspirations, and the ideals of life./.

Some portraits of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers by artist Dang Ai Viet