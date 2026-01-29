Plum Blossom Season in Son La

29/01/2026

In late January and early February, the mountainsides of Son La province are transformed into a sea of white as plum blossoms burst into bloom, blanketing valleys and hills in a pristine hue. This annual spectacle marks one of the most beautiful seasons in Vietnam’s northwest, drawing visitors eager to immerse themselves in nature and local culture.

The blossoms spread across ethnic villages nestled among the mountains, where narrow paths, terraced fields, and winding roads are softened by layers of delicate white flowers. From a distance, entire hillsides appear veiled in mist, with plum trees resembling drifting clouds suspended over the landscape. Up close, each blossom reveals subtle details, thin petals, pale yellow stamens, and a quiet elegance that captures the fleeting beauty of early spring.

Beyond their visual appeal, plum blossoms are closely tied to the daily lives of local ethnic communities. Many households cultivate plum trees around their homes and fields, both as a source of seasonal income and as part of long-standing agricultural traditions. During the blooming season, villages come alive with visitors strolling beneath flowering branches, pausing to take photographs, and enjoying the tranquil rhythm of rural life.

Plum blossoms are in full bloom in Hom village, Chieng Coi ward, Son La province. Photo: VNA



In recent years, Son La has increasingly emerged as a destination for eco-tourism and community-based travel, with the plum blossom season serving as a major highlight. Homestays, local markets, and cultural activities offer visitors opportunities to experience regional customs while contributing to sustainable tourism development.

A plum garden in full bloom in Hom village, Chieng Coi ward, Son La province. Photo: VNA



As winter gradually gives way to spring, the plum blossoms of Son La not only signal a change of seasons but also reflect the harmony between people and nature, leaving lasting impressions on all who witness their quiet splendor.