Phong Phu Solar Power

21/04/2023

Phong Phu solar Power Plant is one of the units which have made great contribution to turning Binh Thuan into the "clean energy capital of the country" according to the government's energy security plan.

With its dry climate and sunny weather, in addition to wind power, Binh Thuan also has developed solar power plants. Owned by Solarcom investment joint-stock company, the Phong Phu Solar Power Plant was opened in August 2018 in Phong Phu commune, Tuy Phong district, Binh Thuan province. After eight months of construction and installation, the solar power plant officially connected to the national grid in April 2019, providing approximately 72 million kWh/year.

Equipped with 127,260 solar panels, each with a capacity of 330Wp, the solar power plant has a capacity of 42MWp with a total investment of 947 billion dong (40 million US dollars). The other main facilities of the plant were ordered from SMA, the world's leading manufacturer of solar power equipment and some brands from G7 (the seven largest developed economies).



After the COVID-19 pandemic, the solar power plant has been making continuous efforts to overcome difficulties and proactively find solutions to ensure a stable operation as well as increase productivity to supply more electricity to the national grid. With the results achieved in 2022, Solarcom was honored by the Vietnam Institute of Economics and Culture and the Vietnam Consumer Protection Center as one of the top 20 brands in Vietnam.

The operation of the Phong Phu Solar PV Power Plant and its commercial electricity generation have contributed to the overall socio-economic development of Binh Thuan province and ensured the supply of electricity to key economic areas in the southern region and the national energy security.

In recent years, the solar energy potential of Binh Thuan with the focus on the districts of Bac Binh, Tuy Phong, and Ham Tan has attracted the attention of many investors.

According to the plan by 2030, Binh Thuan province will be able to attract investment for the development of solar power projects with a total capacity of over 4,000MW. This is one of the reasons for Binh Thuan to become a center for clean energy in the future.

By Kim Phuong/VNP Translated by Nguyen Tuoi